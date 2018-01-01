florida
Collected by cydell dignos
The magic of the Disney World Marathon is a great experience, providing fun fitness while you travel. Normally I'd rather do anything but run, but when my I turned 50 this year my wife and I decided to do the Disney World Half-Marathon together....
1920 N Forest Ave, Orlando, FL 32803, USA
While Orlando typically inspires images of amusement parks, the city is also home to sites that are completely separate from the manufactured worlds of Disney and Universal—such as the Harry P. Leu Gardens. The urban oasis teems with...
14501 S Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32837, USA
6000 Universal Blvd, Orlando, FL 32819, USA
Universal Orlando’s two theme parks, Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure, boast more than 25 rides and attractions based on films, television shows, and book characters. Whether guests are fans of Harry...
6000 Discovery Cove Way, Orlando, FL 32821, USA
An all-inclusive experience, Discovery Cove, which is owned by SeaWorld, treats guests to an in-water interaction with the park’s resident dolphins, generous breakfast and lunch buffets, and free drinks (including beer and wine). The lushly...
1180 Seven Seas Dr, Lake Buena Vista, FL 32830, USA
A trip to the original Magic Kingdom Park in Orlando is a theme park rite of passage. This is the mouse's original outpost. And if you hit only one theme park among Orlando's vast amusement offerings, you won't go wrong here. Home to such iconic...
200 Epcot Center Dr, Orlando, FL 32830, USA
Leave it to Disney to give visitors the chance to travel the world without leaving a theme park. At Epcot’s World Showcase, you’ll find several countries re-created to surprisingly realistic effect, all surrounding a centerpiece...
2901 Osceola Pkwy, Orlando, FL 32830, USA
Opened in 1998, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park is home to animals, animated attractions, and thrilling rides for the entire family. The animal lovers in your entourage will swoon over the fun, informative Kilimanjaro Safari Rides, during...
Thornton Park, Orlando, FL 32801, USA
A stroll through this pedestrian-friendly neighborhood near Lake Eola in downtown Orlando yields plenty to see and do. Design a T-shirt on the spot at Mother Falcon’s pop-up factory, see what’s happening at the creative collaborative...
29 S Orange Ave, Orlando, FL 32801, USA
Believe it or not, Orlando has an impressive—and ever-growing—arts and culture community. To get a feel for the scene, visit CityArts Factory, a collective of contemporary art galleries in the heart of downtown Orlando. Admission is...
2101 North Epcot Resorts Blvd, Orlando, FL 32830, USA
It's free, it's more intimate—and manageable—than Downtown Disney, and it's a stunning re-creation of of 1930s Atlantic seashore boardwalk. Rent a two- or four-person bike to make quick work of the quarter-mile stretch, while street entertainers...
900 E Princeton St, Orlando, FL 32803, USA
Located on a pretty lakefront expanse in Loch Haven Cultural Park, this museum draws visitors with an impressive collection of folk art. Browse constantly changing exhibits on all aspects of American art, then pop by the gift store and shop curios...
1500 East Buena Vista Drive, Lake Buena Vista, FL 32830, USA
Fork & Screen takes movies to the next level, with plush seating, service, food, and drinks. Combining dinner and a movie is entertainment multi-tasking at its best. Get the evening started here, then hit Downtown Disney for nightlife.
1478 Buena Vista Dr, Orlando, FL 32821, USA
With a dedicated venue at Disney Springs, this world-class production by Cirque du Soleil is bound to elicit wonder from every age group in your entourage. Incredible acrobatics and whimsical characters converge in a family-friendly storyline...
4200 Conroy Rd, Orlando, FL 32839, USA
Home to big brands and even bigger discounts, Orlando draws shoppers from all over the world. Many head to the Mall at Millenia, which features Cartier, Tiffany & Co., Jimmy Choo, and Versace alongside mainstays like Anthropologie and Urban...
1 Legoland Way, Winter Haven, FL 33884, USA
Opened in 2011 in Winter Haven, Legoland Florida has more than 50 rides, shows, and attractions, making it the second-largest location of its kind in the world (only the U.K.’s Legoland Windsor is bigger). You’ll even find a...
431 E Central Blvd suite c, Orlando, FL 32801, USA
Move over cupcakes: Popsicles are the next big dessert craze in Orlando. After my stroll around Lake Eola, I stopped at the popsicle shop Hyppo. You won't find the popsicles of your childhood here. Hyppo's version is inspired by Mexican paletas...
512 E Washington St, Orlando, FL 32801, USA
Orlando’s centerpiece lake sits right in the middle of downtown, close to the pretty neighborhood and dining district of Thornton Park. A pedestrian-only path fringing the water stretches for nearly a mile, offering visitors a great place to...
6000 Universal Blvd, Orlando, FL 32819, USA
One of the most popular attractions in Orlando, the Wizarding World of Harry Potter is a two-part experience. Visit Hogsmeade at Universal’s Islands of Adventure and then take the Hogwarts Express to Diagon Alley at Universal Studios for the...
5621 Major Blvd, Orlando, FL 32819, USA
8201 International Dr, Orlando, FL 32819, USA
Families looking for an affordable rainy day out could do worse than Ripley's. Kids will be entertained by the masks and shrunken heads located in the 10,000-square-foot “Odditorium,” which looks like it’s falling into a Florida sinkhole. And they...
2589 S Hiawassee Rd, Orlando, FL 32835, USA
It's not just the homesick New Yorkers who fill seats at NYPD Pizza. The pizza joint has also garnered local respect, and numerous awards, for its menu of New York–style pizzas made with NYPD Pizzeria's own pizza dough and specially spiced tomato...
8990 International Dr, Orlando, FL 32819, USA
Hover 1000 feet above the ground on a thrilling helicopter tour with an Air Florida charter. You can choose from a variety of tours and you'll likely find something to suit even the tightest budget. Highlights include zooming over Sea World,...
5800 Water Play Way, Orlando, FL 32821, USA
Cool off at Aquatica, a huge, family-friendly water park in Orlando. It offers a host of fun, splash-worthy attractions, many of which pass through or go around marine animal habitats. The parks’s signature ride is the enclosed Dolphin Plunge...
7007 Sea World Dr, Orlando, FL 32821, USA
Famous (or, perhaps more accurately these days, notorious) for the Shamu show, SeaWorld remains one of Orlando’s perpetually popular theme parks. And even though trainers no longer enter the water to ride and dive with the orcas as they once...
Port Ave, Fort Pierce, FL 34950, USA
There are many beautiful beaches on Hutchinson Island in Florida. Some of them like this one in Stuart have huge rocks and boulders. When the tide is low you can walk up the beach in front of these rock formations. Don't forget to bring along your...
500 Captain Armours Way, Jupiter, FL 33469, USA
The lighthouse in Jupiter, Florida was built to mark the reef off the Jupiter Inlet. It would aide navigation in the area. This lighthouse was completed in 1860 and is the oldest structure in Palm Beach County. Visitors can climb the winding 105...
Hollywood Beach, Hollywood, FL 33019, USA
You see some people come all over the world just for a glimpse of such a breathtaking sight. Some of the locals including myself take it for granted that we have this in our very own backyard. I try to come here as much as I can. But I get caught...
