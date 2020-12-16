Floating above it all
Collected by Andi Fisher , AFAR Local Expert
Is there no better way to visit a place than to float above it all. No toursits, no traffic, just you and the world below. Captivating.
Bilal Eroğlu Caddesi, Mezarlık Sk. No:8, 50180 Göreme/Nevşehir Merkez/Nevşehir, Turkey
If you only get to ride in a hot air balloon once in your life, do it over Cappadocia, Turkey. Amazing. Cappadocia is surreal when seen from any angle. The region is peppered with strange pointy stone spires that rise up toward the sky, in pastel...
Nyaung-U, Myanmar (Burma)
This was taken during sunrise over the plains of Bagan from a hot air balloon organized by Balloons Over Bagan, a first-rate ballooning outfit--while 300 bucks US might sound expensive, especially for Myanmar, let me assure you that it was worth...
Near Tharabar Gate, Old Bagan, Myanmar (Burma)
Hot air balloons sailing over the plains of Bagan, Myanmar.
Fulton, CA, USA
"No they are not going to give us parachutes just in case- a hot air balloon is essentially a giant parachute!" If you're afraid of heights, cruising at 25 miles an hour (just a few thousand feet in the air) is relaxing way to conquer that fear....
1002 Snow Canyon Dr, Ivins, UT 84738, USA
Don’t let the name fool you—snow rarely falls here. In fact, winter temperatures are fairly mild, making Snow Canyon a popular destination year-round. The park includes 38 miles of hiking paths and more than 15 miles of...
55 Luftballoons took off before the sun came up over the stunning landscape of Cappadocia Turkey. The landscape was beautiful to see from above, however I think I was more in awe of a sky full of balloons which felt like such a unique experience.
4086 Byway E, Napa, CA 94558, USA
If you really want to get a feel for the beauty of Napa, take to the air. We spent a glorious hour or so floating above the valley of the vines, after being picked up from our hotel, taken to the venue and given coffee and something to snack on...
20 degrees outside at 6:30 am? Who cares! Under the balloon burners you're nice and toasty and the view at sunrise is serene and silent. Winter also means fewer balloons in the sky to share your experience and a light dusting of snow on the ground...
34567 Rancho California Rd, Temecula, CA 92591, USA
I've always wanted to go on a hot-air balloon and now I can check it off my list. If heights are'nt your thing-let me try to convince you that its not scary at all! I had a peaceful and wonderful time and they even served free champagne, cheese,...
#125 Helloj Road, near Tehsil Office, Pushkar, Rajasthan 305022, India
From the basket of a hot air balloon just before sunrise, the Pushkar Camel Fair below looks uncrowded, quiet and serene. The feeling is very different when you're on the ground - thousands of camels, cattle and beautiful Marwari horses along with...
Ojiya, Tainai, Niigata Prefecture 959-2612, Japan
"Flight" is a series of hot air balloons racing to reach an unknown exact destination as the wind takes them from this snow covered rice field in the little town of Odjiya, Niigata prefecture in Japan where they have this annual race over two days...
3251 Camino De Los Coches, Carlsbad, CA 92009, USA
If you've never ridden in a hot air balloon, this experience should definitely be on your list of things to do in San Diego. Given the amount of open space around San Diego, there are a few balloon companies to choose. I chose Sky's the Limit...
