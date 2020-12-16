Fjords Five Ways

Norway’s fjords are legendary, and with reason. The soaring peaks along pristine waterways, cascading waterfalls, and quaint fishing villages add up to postcard perfect scenes. The best way to experience them is not from behind the window of a car. Here are five ways to see them up close, though the region abounds in opportunities to bike, kayak, hike and sail. This is by no means a definitive list—there are more than 1,000 fjords in Norway and thousands of outdoor adventures waiting for you.