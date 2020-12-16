Fjords Five Ways

Where are you going?
Norway’s fjords are legendary, and with reason. The soaring peaks along pristine waterways, cascading waterfalls, and quaint fishing villages add up to postcard perfect scenes. The best way to experience them is not from behind the window of a car. Here are five ways to see them up close, though the region abounds in opportunities to bike, kayak, hike and sail. This is by no means a definitive list—there are more than 1,000 fjords in Norway and thousands of outdoor adventures waiting for you.
Rallarvegen

Rallarvegen, Norway
The Rallarvegen in central Norway, between Oslo and Bergen, dates from the beginning of the 20th century—it was originally constructed as an access road for a railway line (its name translates roughly as “railworkers’ road”). Today the 50-mile...
Sognefjord

Sognefjorden, Norway
Sognefjord, which has been nicknamed the King of the Fjords, is the country’s longest, stretching 127 miles from the ocean to the village of Skjolden. Fjord Tours’ Sognefjord in a Nutshell trips begin in Oslo or Bergen and include an optional...
Bergen

Bergen, Norway
Bergen, the gateway to the fjords, is Norway’s second largest city, though with a population of under 300,000, it has the relaxed feel of a small town. Before you depart on one of the many fjord cruises that begins in Bergen, you should spend some...
Pulpit Rock

Forsand Municipality, 4110 Songesand, Norway
One of Norway’s most iconic images is of a traveler dangling his legs over a cliff, a glistening fjord below his boots. Preikestolen, known in English as Pulpit Rock, is that cliff, and it can be reached only by a two-hour hike from the...
Flåm Railway

5743 Flåm, Norway
When you are taking in the scenery of the stunning fjord region, you may find it hard to keep your eyes on the road. You won’t have to worry about that when you leave the driving to the conductors of the Flåm Railway, perhaps the most stunning...
