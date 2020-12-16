Fine Like a Northern Wine
Collected by Flash Parker , AFAR Ambassador
A visit to Grace Cafayate is a complete disconnect from the South American experience I've come to know, totally thrilling in its difference and newness. Even visitors on a first-name basis with wine regions like Mendoza, Napa, and Burgundy will find Northern Argentina hopelessly alluring and a remarkable respite from any old ordinary escape. And if that's not enough, let me again remind you of the wine.
Ruta Nacional 40 Km 4340, A4427 Cafayate, Salta, Argentina
I'm on the fringe of a perfectly manicured polo field, flanked by the jagged steeples of the Calchaquí Valley mountains. Gaúchos speed lithe steeds up and down the green, while postcard-perfect vines, row upon row, pull my eyes toward the...
Given its remote nature – a few hours by car from Salta - the Calchaquí Valley remains an out-of-the-way wonderland, the perfect place to break up days spent Cafayate wine tasting, polo playing, and relaxing. Garganta del Diablo, pictured here, is...
Cafayate and the Calchaquí Valley stand as one of South America's great hidden treasures. I spent much of my time pointing my camera at screech owls and fleet foxes on the edge of the sand dunes, contemplating my own tiny place in the world at the...
I don't remember the last time I checked into a hotel I was so reluctant to leave, despite the fact that there was so much to do in Cafayate and the surrounding countryside. Perhaps that's because I wasn't really staying at a hotel – I was staying...
Ah, the Torrontés – light, dry, delicious Torrontés - a white wine every bit as smooth as a Lionel Messi cross. I'm not usually a fan of the white stuff, but after arriving in northern Argentina and checking into my villa at the Grace Cafayate,...
Jonathan Cartwright's Muse is legitimately one of the finest restaurants anywhere in the world, and worth visiting (three or four or five times) during your stay at Grace Cafayate. But the Estancia de Cafayate property has more than one trick up...
I've never in my life found so much to do at a single hotel property. Whether you fancy golf, wandering wineries, five-star fine dining, desert dune trekking or horseback riding, you'll always have plenty of activities to choose from when staying...
Cafayate, Salta Province, Argentina
Wine ice cream, you say? Well now... I don't mind if I do. Two scoops, please. Wine ice cream, in a wide variety of flavors, has long been popular at pop-up ice cream shops around Cafayate's central square. Helados Artesanales Santa Barbara...
I'd like to offer a few reasons why you should consider Grace Cafayate as your next holiday destination, but the truth is, the empty barrel of Torrontés wine I left out on my patio tells no tall tales. Just kidding – Grace Cafayate is the sort of...
I noticed while visiting Grace Cafayate that most folks hung out near the hotel, the pool, the restaurant, or down by the golf course – which is fine by me, since I had most of the sand dunes to myself. I sundowned out on the dust more than once,...
Many of the horses kept on Estancia de Cafayate are professional polo players, which means that they're among the most highly trained and expensive horses in the world. But unlike professional human athletes, these guys have pleasant dispositions...
Cafayate is more than wine and grape times – I swear. Grace Cafayate is also close encounters with feathered friends, like this pair of screech owls I met (along with a dozen of their closest friends) while out exploring one evening. This was the...
When I'm not chasing grizzly bears through the woods or diving head first over waterfalls, I'm usually working on one story or the other at some plush hotel that occupies space right between my wildest dream and most curious fantasy. I'm lucky...
When you're dining at chef Jonathan Cartwright's Muse, every second counts for something. Muse has been called the finest restaurant in Argentina – by me, right now – with the power to turn pseudo-vegetarians into ravenous carnivores with a single...
Esteco, Salta, Argentina
The concierge at Grace Cafayate arranged for me an incredible day of wine tasting at a trio of the valley's finest wineries, topped off with a visit to famed Bodega El Esteco, where I spent far more time than I'd like to admit wandering among what...
