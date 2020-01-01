Fine Farm-to-Table Eating Experiences
Collected by Bryan Kitch , AFAR Contributor
There are few ways to better appreciate and understand a culture than through its food—better yet, food that is locally produced for native patrons and prepared for locals and visitors alike.
Bol'shaya Pushkarskaya Ulitsa, 10, Санкт-Петерург, Sankt-Peterburg, Russia, 197198
Frustrated by the lack of organic foods in Russia, Boris Akimov cofounded LavkaLavka, an online store that sells local produce and heritage goods. LavkaLavka supports farmers who bring back once-forgotten foods such as burbot liver, a 19th-century...
4900 Kuawa Rd, Kilauea, HI 96754, USA
The hedge out front spells, "Aloha" and the open air cafe welcomes visitors to a very Kauai brunch. Gardens full of seasonal vegetables surround the cafe. Diners in shorts, flip-flops, and sundresses sip Akamai juices and dine on lamb burgers and...
1560 Water St, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1J7, Canada
One of my favourite restaurants in Kelowna is RauDZ (pronounced "rods") and provides locally sourced ingredients for both the dinner plate and the martini glass. The dinning room is always packed and with a first come first serve policy...
Southampton, UK
A 12-room, pub-style inn sits opposite the harbor docks within Southampton’s medieval city walls. All room categories—“snug,” “cozy,” and “spacious”—come with retro alarm clocks, goose-down comforters, and larders stocked with pork cracklings and...
738 Main St, St Helena, CA 94574, USA
Lots of restaurants brag about having a farm-to-table ethos, but few stick to it as adamantly as Farmstead restaurant at Long Meadow Ranch Winery in Napa. Nearly every ingredient—from the grapes that go into the wines, to the beef used in the...
Carretera Transpeninsular San José del Cabo Km. 30, Las Ánimas Bajas, 23407 San José del Cabo, B.C.S., Mexico
A 10-acre organic farm provides the bounty for the meals at Flora's Field Kitchen, a farm-to-table restaurant at the foothills of the Sierra de la Laguna Mountains in San Jose del Cabo. The farm also provides fruits and vegetables for the...
4000 Canyons Resort Dr #6546, Park City, UT 84098, USA
Local food products dictate the menu at The Farm, a restaurant in the Park City Mountain Resort. Nearly all the ingredients for dishes such as buttermilk-fried hen with warm potato salad, and pork with mustard spaetzle and carrots, are sourced...
Terraza Mercado de San Antón, Calle de Augusto Figueroa, 24, 3ª planta, 28004 Madrid, Spain
Madrid's multi-level Mercado San Anton is a sight to be seen. Rows of gorgeous produce, local specialties, Italian deli favorites, briny seafood and locally-farmed meats line the perimeter of each floor, each stall more enticing than the one...
