Fine Dining Experiences Worth a Plane Ride
Collected by Kirsten Alana , AFAR Local Expert
With Michelin-starred restaurants on almost every continent and an age where some chefs are as much celebrities as actors in Hollywood, where should you go to get in on the fine dining action? Start with this list.
Refshalevej 96, 1432 København K, Denmark
Noma closed its Copenhagen location at the end of 2016.
Ranked the #1 restaurant in the world for years running, a meal at Noma is a must-have experience for anyone interested in food. Course after course (we stopped counting at about 17) of...
Via dei Georgofili, 11R, 50100 Firenze FI, Italy
If you weren't sure what you were looking for, you might miss Marco Stabile's Ora d'Aria restaurant on Via dei Georgofili. The hint of a large birdcage peeking through a tall window in an expansive and otherwise-unadorned wall is all that alerts...
11 Madison Ave, New York, NY 10010, USA
In April 2017, the World's 50 Best Restaurants List (produced by the British magazine Restaurant) bestowed the title of the greatest restaurant anywhere on Eleven Madison Park. It marked the first time in 13 years that an American establishment...
18-19 Parnell Square N, Northside, Dublin 1, D01 T3V8, Ireland
In what was once the Jameson family mansion, chef Ross Lewis specializes in Irish haute cuisine. The menu at this Michelin-starred restaurant changes seasonally. Standout dishes include cured Clare Island salmon with smoked pear, and a spiced...
Štěpánská 623/40, Nové Město, 110 00 Praha-Praha 1, Czechia
Fans of Art Deco will be in their element at the Alcron Hotel, housed in a 1932 building in Prague’s Old Town and brought back to its former glory by esteemed hospitality designer Maria Vafiadis. Alighting in the lobby, with its gleaming marble...
1-chōme-1-1 Marunouchi, Chiyoda City, Tōkyō-to 100-0005, Japan
Michelin-decorated chefs oversee three of the 10 restaurants at this newly rebuilt, 290-room hotel, which overlooks the Imperial Gardens in Tokyo. The dark-wood Royal Bar serves classic martinis. From $570. 81/(0) 3-3211-5211. This appeared in the...
Schweigaards gate 15B, 0191 Oslo, Norway
Never heard of Esben Holmboe Bang? Experience a night at Maaemo and you’ll never forget his name. The Danish chef is the culinary genius behind Norway's prime Michelin-starred foodie destination. The restaurant's interior is deliberately sparse to...
Ripa di Porta Ticinese, 55, 20143 Milano MI, Italy
Matias Perdomo is an Argentinian with a preference for Molecular Gastronomy, influenced by such greats as the Roca Brothers and Ferran Adrià, running a kitchen and a dining room overflowing till late into the night in an unusual part of Milan. Far...
22/F Alexandra House, 18 Chater Rd, Central, Hong Kong
Japan, 〒106-0032 Tōkyō-to, Minato City, Roppongi, 6-chōme−10−１ 六本木ヒルズ ヒルサイド 2F
Plaça del Roser, 1, 17531 Gombrèn, Girona, Spain
Michelin-star chef, and virtually self-taught man, Francesc Rovira's cafe and restaurant in sleepy Gombrèn is not centrally located for gastronomy enthusiasts to find. Far from Barcelona, but not too far to drive for a day, nestled in the Pyrenees...
22 Boulevard Sainte-Barbe, 29680 Roscoff, France
Eating any meal at The Yachtman restaurant is nirvanva. This spot inside the Relais Chateau Hotel Brittany property in Roscoff will knock your socks off. Breakfast consists of local Breton butters and jams and cheeses, it is really difficult to...
Plaça dels Valls, 6-9, 17811 Santa Pau, Girona, Spain
Just off the main square of Santa Pau, which dates to the early fourteenth century, under cover of a deep sapphire sky -- we ducked under a stone arch to walk into Cal Sastre. Immediately I noticed the salmon walls, multitude of awards and faded,...
Maya Beach, Placencia, Belize
MO The Tasting Room , Level 3, Nüwa City of Dreams, Estr. do Istmo, Macao
Each course gets better than the one before. Fresh, pristine dishes of simple ingredients made luxurious with truffles, caviar - the French classic techniques come through in these contemporary dishes and they are a real party in the mouth!
Minasoroeta Kalea, 1, 20280 Hondarribia, Gipuzkoa, Spain
Mouthwatering beef cheek. Exquisite bacalao with a parsley foam. Cheese ice cream. Using Basque products, Alameda crafts delicious, modern dishes that please unequivocally. This one-star restaurant is a great spot to grab a nice dinner or lunch in...
Padre Orkolaga Ibilbidea, 56, 20008 Donostia, Gipuzkoa, Spain
Start with an amuse bouche of shrimp crumbs that look like sand: an oyster leaf, a mussel with shell, sea urchin masquerading as a sponge, shallots and corn disguised as a pebble finishing with a coral looking seaweed deep fried in tempura batter....
1 Chome-4-15 Nishiazabu, Minato-ku, Tōkyō-to 106-0031, Japan
Much is made of Tokyo’s Michelin stars, particularly the sushi kind—thanks to mass media reviews and documentaries such as “Jiro Dreams of Sushi.” Just about every raw fish fan around the globe is familiar with such big-name sushi eateries as Jiro...
