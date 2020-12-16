Finding France in the Bay Area
Since I miss my former life in the land of wine and cheese, I find myself looking for moments of life in the Bay Area that feel a little bit French.
100 34th Ave, San Francisco, CA 94121, USA
San Francisco's Legion of Honor, in Lincoln Park in the northwest corner of the city, has stunning views of the Golden Gate Bridge. The building is a replica of the French pavilion constructed for the 1915 Panama-Pacific International Exposition,...
2821 California St, San Francisco, CA 94115, USA
You'll have a hard time ever leaving B. Patisserie, and you'll know why it's been an over night sensation in lower Pac Heights. The open, modern space feels like something you'd find in the Marais in Paris, and the fact that you can view the...
801 22nd St, San Francisco, CA 94107, USA
There's a chance you're already having an affair with Jacky and Michael Rechiuti's flagship chocolate store in the Ferry Building. Do know, that you're not alone. They now have- not one- but two other store fronts in the Dogpatch district of the...
2109 Cedar St, Berkeley, CA 94709, USA
This has become my go-to plan for friends visiting the area. It includes fine French takeout dining from Gregoire's on Cedar and Shattuck, and a one mile walk up to the best local sunset view you'll ever find (smack dab in the middle of a Berkeley...
652 Polk St, San Francisco, CA 94102, USA
You'll get a taste of Lousiana in Brenda's cladenstine location which lies in the heart of the Tenderloin District. Worry not, you'll see hungry brunchers congregating outside. Once in, it's all about those beignets (including a crawfish flavour!)...
2300 Fillmore St, San Francisco, CA 94115, USA
The beautiful boutique Nest on Fourth Street in Berkeley, takes me right back to France even before I walk in. The displays of the books, fabrics, gifts, jewelry and artwork through through the glass windows was enough to make my heart leap when I...
1550 17th St, San Francisco, CA 94107, USA
Walking into Shane Brown's San Francisco showroom of vintage collectibles and antiques is like being transported into a magical movie set scene. It's whimsical, spacious and inspiring. I was hoping I could hide in one of the antique trunks and...
2900 18th St, San Francisco, CA 94110, USA
While Heath Ceramics is over 60 years old, having been founded in 1948 in Sausalito, their colorful bud vases, dinnerware and tiles have enjoyed a boom in recent years. Straddling the line between a rough, hand-crafted aesthetic and an elegant,...
1603 San Pablo Ave, Berkeley, CA 94702, USA
Using Sightglass coffee, Bartavelle serves the BEST latté in Berkeley! Opened in late 2012 this unassuming café already has a local following. Small place with stand-up only zinc counters inside plus outdoor seating. The small plate menu uses...
