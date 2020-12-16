Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Finding Balance in the Big Apple

Sponsored by EVEN Hotels
If what comes to mind when you think of New York is steakhouses, martinis, and a frenzied bustle, that’s only half the picture. The wellness savvy staff at the new EVEN Hotel Times Square South can show you its other side—places where you can catch harbor breezes or find serenity as you contemplate great works of art. Every room at EVEN Hotels has an in-room workout zone, spa-inspired showers and EO amenities. When you are ready to get out and explore the city, here is where to start.
Save Place

Hudson River Park

New York, NY 10013, USA
From the southern tip of Manhattan extending into New York Harbor to Inwood Hill Park (home to some of the few stands of original growth forest in Manhattan) at its northern end, the east side of the Manhattan is lined with waterfront promenades...
More Details >
Check Availability >
Save Place

Museum of Modern Art (MoMA)

11 W 53rd St, New York, NY 10019, USA
MoMA is closed for renovations through October 21, 2019.

The Museum of Modern Art, one of the city's—and the country's—premier institutions for modern and contemporary art, first opened its doors in 1939. Its permanent collection of...
More Details >
Save Place

Rockefeller Center

45 Rockefeller Plaza, New York, NY 10111, USA
Rockefeller Center was one of the great construction projects of the Great Depression, a complex of 14 buildings between Fifth and Sixth avenues and 48th and 51st streets built over the 1930s. It's also one of America's grandest examples of Art...
More Details >
Save Place

High Line

210 10th Ave, New York, NY 10011, USA
For much of its history, the western edges of Manhattan neighborhoods like the West Village and Chelsea consisted of small manufacturing buildings and warehouses that served the piers on the Hudson River. Over time, those factories were replaced...
More Details >
Save Place

The Broadway Theatre

1681 Broadway, New York, NY 10019, USA
While we know that seeing a musical or new play can be a fun diversion, perhaps even lead to some moments of intellectual insight, there’s an increasing amount of research that also indicates culture can have positive health benefits. One study...
More Details >

Popular Stories

  1. 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
  2. 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
  3. 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
  4. 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
  5. 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25

More From AFAR

AFAR’s Gift Guide for Shopping Small Businesses
AFAR’s Gift Guide for Shopping Small Businesses
Subscription Boxes and Membership Gifts That Are Perfect for Travelers
Subscription Boxes and Membership Gifts That Are Perfect for Travelers
14 Travel Gifts That Made Oprah’s Favorite Things in 2020
14 Travel Gifts That Made Oprah’s Favorite Things in 2020
The Best Compression Socks You Should Never Travel Without
The Best Compression Socks You Should Never Travel Without