Finding Balance in the Big Apple

If what comes to mind when you think of New York is steakhouses, martinis, and a frenzied bustle, that’s only half the picture. The wellness savvy staff at the new EVEN Hotel Times Square South can show you its other side—places where you can catch harbor breezes or find serenity as you contemplate great works of art. Every room at EVEN Hotels has an in-room workout zone, spa-inspired showers and EO amenities. When you are ready to get out and explore the city, here is where to start.