Film Festivals around the World

Collected by Natalie Taylor , AFAR Local Expert
Ever wondered if there are film festivals beyond TIFF and Cannes? Here are my picks for film festivals that may inspire you to visit somewhere new.
Montclair International Film Festival

Montclair, NJ, USA
The Montclair Film Festival launched their first program in May 2012, screening 45 award quality films and special events (many in pre-theatrical release) including a chat with Michael Moore hosted hosted by Thom Powers (he of the husband/wife...
Matadero

Paseo de la Chopera, 10, 28045 Madrid, Spain
There's no shortage of architecturally-interesting museums and performance spaces in Spain but few come by their intrigue as honestly as Matadero Madrid (which was once the city's abattoir). Built in a neo-Moorish style, the sprawling center hosts...
Circle Cinema

10 S Lewis Ave, Tulsa, OK 74104, USA
This is Tulsa's Circle Cinema Theater. The place to go for all things related to cinematography. The man in the picture is Jason Connell (native Tulsan) the founder of the Tulsa United Film Festival, which after founding subsequently led to the...
Northwest Film Center

934 SW Salmon St, Portland, OR 97205, USA
Every year, tens of thousands of locals and visitors interrupt their hibernation for a mid-winter trip to the movies. Over 100 movies, not to be exact. It's the first week in February and the days don't seem to be getting any longer, just wetter....
Nice in Photos

Nice, France
I loved this delicate church nestled among tropical palm trees - the epitome of Nice! French, man-made beauty rubbing shoulders with tropical playground surroundings.
More Details >
North By Northeast Music & Film Festival

115 Danforth Ave #302, Toronto, ON M4K 1N2, Canada
June is one of the best months to be in Toronto and for more incentive to visit, check out one of the best music festivals in North America. Toronto's version of SXSW, NXNE or North by Northeast, is an interactive festival of music, film, and...
Philadelphia Film Festival

1412 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19102, USA
For those visiting Philly in the fall, look for one-of-a-kind and world-premiere film screenings during the Philadelphia Film Festival, a widely acclaimed festival that runs for 10 days during October. One of the longest-running film festivals in...
