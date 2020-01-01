Festivus
Collected by danielle horowitz
Marienplatz 1, 80331 München, Germany
Bernauer Str. 63-64, 13355 Berlin, Germany
In true Berlin fashion, flea markets are not hard to find. One of the newer fleas takes place every Sunday at Mauerpark. I arrived on the early side, around 10am, and the space was already buzzing with locals on the hunt for vintage items,...
Herzbergstraße 128-139, 10365 Berlin, Germany
The Dong Xuan Center is a collection of several warehouses which have been converted into a market where you can buy everything from iPhones to knock-off Nike sneakers. In addition to the strange assortment of shopping, though, you'll find several...
Am Wriezener Bahnhof, 10243 Berlin, Germany
This club, housed in an old industrial warehouse, does not look unlike a mental ward and, inside, has as many fascinating levels as an Escher drawing. To dance with a sea of the coolest kids in Berlin (and Europe for that matter—it’s a landmark...
Mühlenstraße 3-100, 10243 Berlin, Germany
The most famous remaining stretch of the BerlinWall gets its name from its location on the east side of the Spree River, as well as from its collection of political and satirical murals. Originally painted just after the wall fell, the murals were...
Lindenstraße 9-14, 10969 Berlin, Germany
The architecturally striking Jewish Museum is the best place in Berlin to get an overview of German-Jewish relations and to understand the nature of the integration ofthe two cultures before the Holocaust’s horrors. Designed by Daniel Libeskind,...
Blumenstraße 4, 80331 München, Germany
Located in Munich's Altstadt, or old town city center, Schrannenhalle is a long, beautiful, wrought iron & glass market hall filled with gourmet food and wine. Originally dating to the 19th century, Schrannenhalle was recently rebuilt as an...
Heidelberg, Germany
With its half-ruined castled dominating the heights above the university-town on the banks of the Neckar river, Heidelberg is a pedestrian's dream. "Picturesque" may have become a cliché, but this German city exemplifies the meaning. I'd been here...
Cora-Berliner-Straße 1, 10117 Berlin, Germany
Occupying a prominent space between Brandenburg Gate and Potsdamer Platz, this memorial (also known as the Holocaust-Mahnmal, or Holocaust Memorial) has almost 3,000 gray oblong pillars (stelae), arranged at varying heights, that form a kind of...
Dircksenstraße 89, 10178 Berlin, Germany
An art gallery I spied while walking the streets of Berlin one evening.
Glockenbachviertel, one of Munich's prettiest neighborhoods, is located south of the city center and next to the Isar River. Formerly home to the city's Jewish community and millworkers, Glockenbachviertel was the center of Munich's gay and...
Potsdamer Platz 1, 10785 Berlin, Germany
With only my nose peeking from my scarf, the smell of toasted almonds, melting sugar, and mulled wine warmed all my senses. Christmas in Berlin made me feel 5 years old all over again and I had the revelation, “This is what Christmas carols are...
Karlspl., München, Germany
Karlsplatz, the city center nicknamed Stachus after a pub Beim Stachus, is home to local life and history, making it the perfect place to start exploring Munich. Around this central hub you'll find that farmers' markets, historical interest...
Viktualienmarkt 3, 80331 München, Germany
Munich's Farmers' Market, or "Viktualientmarkt," is sure to please everybody. Located in Munich's old town, the open-air market is an overflowing abundance of fresh produce, cheese, appetizers, desserts, breads, honey, fresh-pressed juices,...
In Elmau 2, 82493 Krün, Germany
Schloss Elmau, set at the foot of the craggy German Alps, has a fascinating past. A German theologian opened the hotel in 1916 as a place for visitors to commune with nature while attending religious lectures, public readings, and classical music...
Berlin’s Kulturbrauerei in Prenzlauer Berg is home to one of Berlin's most hip Christmas markets: the Lucia Weihnachtsmarkt. Located on the grounds of a former brewery, the Lucia Christmas market is the “Nordic”-themed market in Berlin. You’ll...
Schloß Nymphenburg 1, 80638 München, Germany
Built in the 17th century, Nymphenburg Palace is one of the largest royal castles in Europe. Planned as a summer residence for the Bavarian monarchy, it was expanded over time and now features additional pavilions and gallery wings, plus a French...
85221 Dachau, Germany
Dachau Concentration Camp is only 32 kilometres away from Munich and makes for an easy day trip. It is easily accessible by car and public transport. Visiting a Nazi Concentration Camp is not for the faint-hearted. Time stands still here. The...
Museumsinsel 1, 80538 München, Germany
With more than 100,000 items in its collection, the Deutsches Museum is one of the most important science and technology museums in the world. Even though only around a quarter of the collection is on display at any one time, the breadth is...
