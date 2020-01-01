Feb
Feb
Collected by Pamela Scheer
Loreto 6, Recoleta, Región Metropolitana, Chile
Want to get out and explore the capital and its parks and many bicycle paths by bike? Head to La Bicicleta Verde, on the corner of Loreto bridge and Santa María next to the Mapocho River. Rent a comfortable cruiser to bike around town or sign up...
Parque Forestal, Maipú, Región Metropolitana, Chile
Parque Forestal is Santiago's lung and central park. Created for the first centennial celebration in 1910, the park has become an iconic area of the city with elegant residential apartment buildings along the perimeter. One of the most enjoyable...
Matucana 501, Santiago, Región Metropolitana, Chile
On a typical corner in historic Barrio Yungay, Boulevard Lavaud, colloquially known as Peluquería Francesa, is a quirky café-restobar taking you back to another era. Sitting above the old barber shop, where older men in the "barrio" still come to...
Atop towering Cerro San Cristóbal, there are two municipal pools where many families go to cool off during the summer: Tupahue and Antilén. Conveniently, these all have fabulous views of the city below. However, they do come with a price tag of...
Concón, Valparaiso Region, Chile
North of the garden resort city of Viña del Mar along the scenic coastal highway, affluent Chilean families have vacationed in Concon for generations. Casadoca is a posh boutique hotel that feels more like visiting a wealthy friend on the coast...
Av. Borgoño 21303, Concón, Región de Valparaíso, Chile
When the inland summer heat gets to you, take a day trip and head west to the mighty Pacific, only an hour and a half away. North of the crowded resort area of Viña del Mar is Concon. Once a tiny village, Concon lines the azure Pacific like the...
Concón, Valparaiso Region, Chile
One of the most beloved traditions on the central Chilean coast is to stop for empanadas in the coastal village of Concón. Along the main drag, small mom-and-pop restaurants make crunchy, fried empanadas with a variety of fillings, notably the...
352 - Templeman, Valparaíso, Valparaiso, Región de Valparaíso, Chile
Pasta e Vino is often credited with starting Valparaíso's gastronomic revival nearly a decade ago. It started as a tiny restaurant with a group of tables off a colorful "pasaje," or side street in the port. Word spread, it took months to get a...
Cerro Alegre, Valparaíso, Región de Valparaíso, Chile
One of the delights of Valparaíso is exploring the colorful hillsides that ramble down towards the sea. Take the century-old funicular elevators Ascensor Concepción (Turri) or El Peral near the main plaza, constructed between 1883 and 1911. Once...
Nestled in a chilly nook of Western Casablanca, Casas del Bosque has become one of the anchor wineries in the coastal region. While the operation has grown from its beginnings in 1993, the focus remains dedicated to showing the varied terroir...
Amanda Labarca 102, Santiago, Región Metropolitana, Chile
Just a block away from the Palacio de la Moneda, the Chilean Government Palace, this culinary oasis offers tasty treats and killer coffee in a downtown setting. Known for its breakfasts, burgers, tea time, and heady java, you can rub elbows with...
Huérfanos 769, Santiago, Región Metropolitana, Chile
"Café con piernas", or coffee with legs is an institution in downtown Santiago. Founded originally as Italian-style espresso bars decades ago, bar maidens serve steaming cups of frothy "cortados," pumped out by macho men manning the coffee...
Antonia López de Bello 743, Recoleta, Región Metropolitana, Chile
Loreto 324, Recoleta, Región Metropolitana, Chile
Don't judge a restaurant by its facade. Located in a gritty area of Bellavista (start of Patronato, garment district), Vietnam Discovery looks more like a takeout joint than a restaurant. Enter inside to another world. The restaurant opens up with...
Antonia López de Bello 244, Recoleta, Región Metropolitana, Chile
The entrance is rather unassuming, with Korean characters and an English sign as an afterthought. Located in the heart of Patronato, now Chile's "Koreatown," Sukine is all about authentic Korean fare. Order their signature bibimbap, barbecue, or...
Monjitas 460, Santiago, Región Metropolitana, Chile
Kintaro has been a mainstay of the Bellas Artes neighborhood near Parque Forestal for over 15 years. The Japanese owner and sushi master are always on hand to ensure quality at this busy locale, day and night with a local (and Asian) crowd. Right...
In 1998, former Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet was arrested in England at The London Clinic. A month later, satirical, left-leaning newspaper The Clinic was born. The newspaper’s namesake bar in the Lastarria area, housed in a gorgeous Baroque...
Merced 562, Santiago, Región Metropolitana, Chile
Catedral is part of the trio of Café del Opera (great coffee, lunch, ice cream) and the high-end gourmet restaurant Opera. The third piece is Catedral, located on the second floor and roof of the historic building sprawling over the corner of José...
This acclaimed ice cream parlor with more than 15 locations (most Santiago malls have one) dishes out every imaginable flavor. Regulars crave dulce de leche, lifted from the namesake caramel dessert. Or try the Chilean classic called café helado,...
Hall Central brings together many Chilean independent designer labels under one roof to showcase their work in Barrio Lastarria. In addition to individual collections, they also have their own HC label. Merced 346, Barrio Lastarria Phone: 56 (2)...
Rosal 386, Santiago, Región Metropolitana, Chile
Chilean wine is having a moment, with vintners discovering the myriad terroirs in the country spanning over 10 latitudes from the Pacific to the Andes--with over two dozen grape varietals. Many of the most avant-garde projects are small producers...
Santiago, Santiago Metropolitan Region, Chile
Chilean designer Carlos Perez got his start making shirts nearly three decades ago and still has a cult following at this Atelier on the shady street in Barrio Lastarria. Beautifully sewn men's shirts and a limited amount of women's apparel...
This craft store is a treasure trove for those looking for unique pieces made by artisans from different regions of Chile, many with a contemporary flare. The store has a wide array of ceramic crockery, hand-carved wooden bowls from the south,...
Parque Metropolitano de Calle - Dominica, Recoleta, Providencia, Región Metropolitana, Chile
Floating over 2,500 feet above Santiago is the gleaming white statue of the Virgen de la Inmaculada Concepción atop Cerro San Cristóbal, St. Christopher's Hill—the highest point in the capital that is not the Andes. One of the most fun, and...
Fernando Márquez de La Plata 0192, Santiago, Providencia, Región Metropolitana, Chile
Pablo Neruda was an eccentric romantic, writing love poems that infallibly give goosebumps and lend a new meaning to passion. In 1951, Neruda bought La Chascona in the Bellavista neighborhood for his lover, Matilde Urrutia. Today, the house (in...
Antonia López de Bello 118, Providencia, Región Metropolitana, Chile
White Rabbit has caused a clamor among Santiago foodies for its stripped-down approach to good, wholesome food. Using all organic ingredients on a short but sweet menu, this is the kind of food that your soul craves. Mac n' cheese with black...
Ernesto Pinto Lagarrigue 364, Recoleta, Región Metropolitana, Chile
One of the capital's most popular bars (which becomes a nightclub in the wee hours), Bar Constitución feels like the inside of a factory warehouse. The walls are graffitied, and it's got a refreshing mix of people from Santiago hipsters to foreign...
Av. Providencia 1353, Santiago, Providencia, Región Metropolitana, Chile
Liguria is an institution in Santiago. It's the default for meeting friends and colleagues over chilled draft beers called schops, or dangerously loaded cocktails. The bar scene is animated and starts in the late afternoon around happy hour and...
Av. Italia 805, Providencia, Santiago, Región Metropolitana, Chile
The menu here has a Spanish influence (the owners met in Barcelona), with dishes such as patatas bravas and crema catalana. The look is both chic and rustic: brick walls, leather studded sofas, and two patios for alfresco dining. This appeared in...
Santiago, Providencia, Santiago Metropolitan Region, Chile
The Argentine fashion label, Lupe, was much-awaited by Santiago fashionistas with its arrival in Barrio Italia, bringing hip, sleek fashion to the other side of the Andes. With a laid-back but polished look of urban cool, the seasonal collections...
Sector San José, Castro, Región de los Lagos, Chile
The first luxury lodge to come to Chile’s second biggest island, Tierra Chiloé opened in 2012 and became a member of the Tierra hotel group in 2014. Designed by Chilean architect Patricio Browne, the hotel looks like a boat on stilts and was...
Plaza Francisco Sampaio 678, Punta Arenas, Magallanes y la Antártica Chilena, Chile
La Marmita is one of the places to go if you're down in Punta Arenas. The food was fantastic, the atmosphere was warm, vibrant, and inviting, and they served my locally produced favorite beer, Calafate Ale. :) We ordered the sample platter with...
