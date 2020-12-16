Favorite South African Foods
Collected by Matt Long , AFAR Local Expert
Save Place
Graskop, 1270, South Africa
Never, ever call biltong beef jerky, it will only make the locals cranky. But that's what this popular and tasty snack looks like, even though it's a distant cousin. At its simplest, biltong is a type of cured meat that is cut into strips for easy...
Save Place
Groot Constantia Rd, Constantia, Cape Town, 7806, South Africa
The oldest winery in South Africa, Groot Constantia has a long history of producing some of the best wines in the world. Groot Constantia is also a rarity in its proximity to Cape Town itself. In the 19th century the European heads of state...
Save Place
This is another Afrikaans term that means so much more than its simple translation. A braai (pronounced ‘bry’) means roasted meat and is used to refer to a barbeque. But it’s much more expansive than that. Braai refers to the social custom of...
Save Place
71 Wale St, Schotsche Kloof, Cape Town, 8001, South Africa
The Bo-Kaap was one of the few Cape Town neighborhoods to escape apartheid's bulldozers—the cluster of bright buildings, once known as the Malay Quarter, housed many of the slaves who worked for the 17th-century Dutch colonialists. In this...
Save Place
Shop 29, Brooklyn Square Corner Fehrsen and, Veale St, Nieuw Muckleneuk, Pretoria, 0181, South Africa
At the end of almost every meal in South Africa guests are presented with one of the most traditional desserts in the country - malva pudding. Initially of Afrikaans origin, the pudding is sweet with fruits and nuts and always served with a...
Save Place
373 Albert Rd, Woodstock, Cape Town, 7925, South Africa
The highlight of Cape Town's hipster Woodstock district is its Saturday market, held in The Old Biscuit Mill. Every artisan baker, butcher, brewer, chocolatier and coffeemaker in the city has a stall there, and with more than 90 vendors all...
Save Place
73 Juta St, Johannesburg, 2000, South Africa
This semi-outdoor market on Juta Street in Joburg's Braamfontein neighbourhood is fun fun fun. Eat oysters from Namibia, drink craft beer from South Africa, and devour paella, gelato, cheeses, chocolate...a food lover's paradise! Open on...
Save Place
Diepkloof Zone 6, Diepmeadow, 1862, South Africa
A great dining experience can be found at the foot of the iconic Orlando Towers in Soweto in the form of Chaf-Pozi. Chaf-Pozi, is a traditional Shisa nyama. Shisa nyama is a Zulu phrase literally meaning "hot meat". It is a term used to describe...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25