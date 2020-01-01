Fathers Day 2015
Collected by Susan Mayne
List View
Map View
Save Place
610 1st St, Napa, CA 94559, USA
Think of the Oxbow like a high-end shopping mall for food and wine. On the east side of the Napa River, the market brings together a number of epicurean purveyors under one roof (well, technically, it’s three different roofs). The result:...
Save Place
610 1st St, Napa, CA 94559, USA
The Oxbow Public Market features purveyors of fine foods, and the Oxbow Cheese and Wine Merchant is one of my favorite stops inside. The long display of cheeses beckons, and the staff gladly offer samples of cheese to help you find the perfect...
Save Place
6126 Silverado Trail, Napa, CA 94558, USA
This Napa Valley winery is the only structure in the United States designed by the famed Austrian artist, architect, and ecologist Friedensreich Hundertwasser (1928-2000). The building's playfulness will put a big smile on your face, and best of...
Save Place
1321 1st St, Napa, CA 94559, USA
From chocolate cabernet sauce on ice cream to freshly made brittles and exquisite chocolates, Anette's Chocolate and Ice Cream shop in Downtown Napa is the place to indulge in Napa when you want a little break from wine. The shop is reminiscent of...
Save Place
Napa, CA, USA
I love wine, but even I need a break from wine tasting. A nice way to break up a day of eating and drinking in Napa Valley is to explore the great art on display for free in downtown Napa. Every other year, the Arts Council Napa Valley curates a...
Save Place
Silverado Trail, California, USA
The rolling hills of Napa Valley make for great hiking--they're not too tall, so it's not too strenuous, but the views of the vineyards and surrounding nature are priceless. If you have the good fortune to visit more than once, in different...
Save Place
520 Main St, Napa, CA 94559, USA
There are bakeries and then there is Sweetie Pies, the downtown Napa sweet shop that crafts some of the most delectable and one-of-a-kind goodies. Consider the giant homemade Oreo: two moist chocolate cookies sandwiching sweet icing. There...
Save Place
2222 3rd Ave, Napa, CA 94558, USA
Napa Valley’s newest sub-appellation is just 10 miles east of downtown Napa but it is tucked into a pocket of the Valley that feels like a throwback to the pre-Mondavi days—when the region was a diverse agricultural area and winemaking was a labor...
Save Place
4411 Redwood Rd, Napa, CA 94558, USA
Yes, the Hess Collection in Napa makes wine and sells it under the same name. But really, the brand is about something equally wonderful in entirely different ways: modern art. Owner and entrepreneur Donald Hess began collecting art in the 1960s,...
Save Place
1240 Duhig Rd, Napa, CA 94559, USA
A replica of the Taittinger-owned Chateau de la Marquetterie in Champagne, Domaine Carneros, perched amid endlessly sprawling vineyards of chardonnay and pinot noir in the Los Carneros growing region between Napa and Sonoma, is like a Disneyland...
Save Place
604 Main St, Napa, CA 94559, USA
Every time I'm in Napa, I make time to stop in the Liken Gallery. This lively space showcases the eclectic work of Michael Holmes, including his gorgeous floral designs. The space is meant for walking around--in every inch is a detail that must be...
Save Place
5766 Silverado Trail, Napa, CA 94558, USA
Stag's Leap Wine Cellars unveiled its new FAY Outlook & Visitor Center last week with a gala event of historic proportions. Not only did we oooh and ahhh over the Javier Barba of Barcelona designed structure which sits on a little hill, but we...
Save Place
3200 Monticello Rd, Napa, CA 94558, USA
When Kenzo Tsujimoto, the CEO of Capcom, one of the largest gaming companies in the world, came to Napa from Japan he had something bigger in mind than simply planting a few rows of vine and making a vanity wine. The video game "Street...
Save Place
Buleleng, Buleleng Sub-District, Buleleng Regency, Bali, Indonesia
Doing a home stay was, by far, the highlight of my trip to Bali. The luxury hotels are wonderful, but if you really want to get a feel for the Balinese culture, staying with a family is the way to go. I found Ker and Gelgel on Airbnb and wound up...
Save Place
Lovina Beach, Anturan, Buleleng Sub-District, Buleleng Regency, Bali, Indonesia
For those looking to escape the resortiness of South Kuta, Lovina Beach, about 50 miles north, is a chill alternative. It has all the things you want out of a beach destination—snorkeling, beachside bars, and a nice, sandy stretch—and none of the...
Save Place
Gg. Sahadewa, Banjar Tegeha, Banjar, Kabupaten Buleleng, Bali 81152, Indonesia
One of the newer temples in Bali, Vihara Brahma Arama is also one of the better-known—at least among the Buddhist community—thanks to its near-constant rotation of meditation retreats. Even if you're not into meditation, or know nothing about...
Save Place
JL. Pancasari, Candikuning, Baturiti, Kabupaten Tabanan, Bali 82191, Indonesia
High in the mountains above Lovina Beach, are Lake Buyan (Bali's second largest lake) and Lake Tamblingan, two volcanic lakes separated by a swath of rainforest and home to some of Bali's best hiking options. If you just want the panoramic view,...
Save Place
Danau Beratan, Candikuning, Baturiti, Kabupaten Tabanan, Bali 82191, Indonesia
By far one of north Bali's biggest tourist attractions, the crowds can't diminish the beauty of Ulun Danu Beratan Temple, located on the edge of Lake Beratan. This is where you come for the iconic shot of the layered water temples, but also to...
Popular Stories
- 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 3 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever