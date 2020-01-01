Fat As A Fascination
Collected by Steve Gray
2148 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60647, USA
Little known fact: After Los Angeles and Houston, Chicago has the third largest Mexican population in the United States. Unlike those two cities, the praises of its deep Mexican heritage and food have yet to be sung. Consider me, then, the fat guy...
Jan Breydelstraat 36, 9000 Gent, Belgium
As Canadian expat in Belgium, one thing I miss is the sea (and good lobster), so when I saw "Lobster Six Ways" on the menu at the House of Eliott in Ghent, I had to try it. Far from the traditional 'crack it open and dig in' style lobster I was...
Via della Cassa di Risparmio, 3, 34121 Trieste TS, Italy
Best described as an old-world fast-food counter, the buffet emerged from the habit of Trieste’s dockworkers and shopkeepers to take a quick midmorning snack, or “rebechin.” Conveniently located near Trieste’s seaport, train station, markets, and...
Riad Zitoun El Kdim, Marrakesh 40000, Morocco
The spaghetti explosion of lanes and alleys of the Marrakesh medina are seemingly designed to confuse the unwary visitor, but getting happily lost is part of the fun – you never know what might lie around the next corner. Strike out from the...
1881 Bao'an S Rd, Cai Wu Wei, Luohu Qu, Shenzhen Shi, Guangdong Sheng, China
The Penthouse on the 38th floor of the Grand Hyatt is my favorite bar in Shenzhen. The views are unreal, and the bar itself is comfortable, chic, and well-managed.
