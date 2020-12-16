Fashionable England
Collected by Ashley Castle Pittman
The best way to travel through England is in authentic luxury, and using Leading Hotels of The World as your guide is a good place to start. I spent a week in England, going from Bath to London and staying at the newly opened Gainsborough Bath Spa, followed by The Ritz London and One Aldwych Hotel. Luxury has many meanings. To me, it means ultimate comfort, outstanding cuisine, creative and innovative cocktails, and having a staff who knows you by name.
Recently making its grand debut in the UNESCO World Heritage city of Bath, England, The Gainsborough Bath Spa is the only hotel in all of the UK to house a natural thermal spa. Built in the 1800's and with a rich history, this gorgeous Leading...
Characteristic of a Leading Hotels of the World property, everything about the dining experience at The Gainsborough Bath Spa's restaurant, Johann Lafer, is exceptional. An award-winning Michelin starred chef and TV personality in Germany,...
Just across the way from the newly opened Gainsborough Bath Spa, a Leading Hotels of the World property, lies Thermae Bath Spa. Open to the public, Thermae Bath Spa is Britain's original natural bath spa. Available for day use by both residents of...
Just a ten minute stroll from The Gainsborough Bath Spa lies one of the top gastro pubs in the historic city of Bath: The Chequers. With quaint English charm and a casual and upbeat ambiance, The Chequers has been serving lunch and dinner since...
Once in the heart of the Georgian social scene, the Pump Room in Bath is rich in history and was once frequently visited by Jane Austen. A grand piano sits perched at the front of the hall, a massive room adorned with crystal chandeliers and...
It's pronounced "Wool-zee," and it's a former showroom for the smart old cars that bear its name. Now a restaurant, it's been restored to its original 1930s glamour with a gorgeous art deco slant. If you want a true taste of old Mayfair and St...
Few things in life feel more luxurious than breakfast in bed. Especially when that breakfast is served with fine china and sterling silver. During my recent stay at The Ritz London, I was in no hurry to leave the comfort of my exquisite room,...
You might expect James Bond and his pack of long-legged ladies to be sitting next to you in the ornate bar at The Ritz Club. Open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, The Ritz Club is a members-only establishment for fine dining, drinking and gaming,...
A gem in the middle of London's Theatre District, it's no wonder that the luxurious One Aldwych is a member of The Leading Hotels of The World. A towering floral arrangement greets you in the lobby, where you'll find guests sipping on a signature...
The next time you go to London, go to The Lobby Bar at One Aldwych Hotel, a member of The Leading Hotels of the World, and order the "For Love." It will be one of the best decisions you have ever made, trust me. A mix of Chilli-infused Babicka...
The quaint yet fashionable area of Saint Martins Courtyard, in the heart of London's Covent Garden, is filled with shops and restaurants. Dalla Terra blends a chic environment with fresh Italian cuisine, and it's wine list is over 300 bottles...
