Fashionable England

The best way to travel through England is in authentic luxury, and using Leading Hotels of The World as your guide is a good place to start. I spent a week in England, going from Bath to London and staying at the newly opened Gainsborough Bath Spa, followed by The Ritz London and One Aldwych Hotel. Luxury has many meanings. To me, it means ultimate comfort, outstanding cuisine, creative and innovative cocktails, and having a staff who knows you by name.