Farm To Table Feasts
Collected by Andi Fisher , AFAR Local Expert
My favorite method of dining, you can't do better than a farm-to-table experience for local foods fresh. It is a celebration of artisanal ingredients prepared in ways that highlight, not hide, the products.
Bol'shaya Pushkarskaya Ulitsa, 10, Санкт-Петерург, Sankt-Peterburg, Russia, 197198
Frustrated by the lack of organic foods in Russia, Boris Akimov cofounded LavkaLavka, an online store that sells local produce and heritage goods. LavkaLavka supports farmers who bring back once-forgotten foods such as burbot liver, a 19th-century...
Southampton, UK
A 12-room, pub-style inn sits opposite the harbor docks within Southampton’s medieval city walls. All room categories—“snug,” “cozy,” and “spacious”—come with retro alarm clocks, goose-down comforters, and larders stocked with pork cracklings and...
Pemberton, BC V0N, Canada
The collaborative efforts of Pemberton's North Arm Farm, whose amazing proprietor happens to also be the town mayor, and Whistler's unparalleled Araxi Restaurant, resulted in this unforgettable dining experience. With majestic Mount Currie as the...
Carretera Transpeninsular San José del Cabo Km. 30, Las Ánimas Bajas, 23407 San José del Cabo, B.C.S., Mexico
A 10-acre organic farm provides the bounty for the meals at Flora's Field Kitchen, a farm-to-table restaurant at the foothills of the Sierra de la Laguna Mountains in San Jose del Cabo. The farm also provides fruits and vegetables for the...
Terraza Mercado de San Antón, Calle de Augusto Figueroa, 24, 3ª planta, 28004 Madrid, Spain
Madrid's multi-level Mercado San Anton is a sight to be seen. Rows of gorgeous produce, local specialties, Italian deli favorites, briny seafood and locally-farmed meats line the perimeter of each floor, each stall more enticing than the one...
4000 Canyons Resort Dr #6546, Park City, UT 84098, USA
Local food products dictate the menu at The Farm, a restaurant in the Park City Mountain Resort. Nearly all the ingredients for dishes such as buttermilk-fried hen with warm potato salad, and pork with mustard spaetzle and carrots, are sourced...
738 Main St, St Helena, CA 94574, USA
Lots of restaurants brag about having a farm-to-table ethos, but few stick to it as adamantly as Farmstead restaurant at Long Meadow Ranch Winery in Napa. Nearly every ingredient—from the grapes that go into the wines, to the beef used in the...
Lummi Island, Washington, USA
Despite its remote location, this is a culinary journey that any foodie should make every effort to make. The ultra local menu is designed and orchestrated by Blaine Wetzel, former sous-chef at Noma. Every course is a journey through the immediate...
I'm not one for posting food photos, but I had to make an exception for this one. I was seated at a table at the Le Puy bed and breakfast in Newberg, OR. As this wonderful dish was placed in front of me, the innkeeper informed me that the eggs...
POB 487, 44850 Comptche Ukiah Rd, Mendocino, CA 95460, USA
The terraced organic garden that steps down the hillside in front of the Stanford Inn (above Mendocino Bay) provides some of the vegetables and herbs for the innovative cuisine in the hotel's Ravens' Restaurant. A stroll through the farm, with a...
4900 Kuawa Rd, Kilauea, HI 96754, USA
The hedge out front spells, "Aloha" and the open air cafe welcomes visitors to a very Kauai brunch. Gardens full of seasonal vegetables surround the cafe. Diners in shorts, flip-flops, and sundresses sip Akamai juices and dine on lamb burgers and...
1560 Water St, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1J7, Canada
One of my favourite restaurants in Kelowna is RauDZ (pronounced "rods") and provides locally sourced ingredients for both the dinner plate and the martini glass. The dinning room is always packed and with a first come first serve policy...
2726 Capitol Ave, Sacramento, CA 95816, USA
Sacramento has been called the Farm-to-Fork capital of the U.S. because of its location, surrounded by farmland that brims with high-quality produce, nuts, wine grapes, and livestock. Cafe Bernardo takes advantage of the area's bounty by using...
525 SW Morrison St, Portland, OR 97204, USA
Farm-to-table dining usually does not conjure images of a juicy slice of meat but Urban Farmer Steakhouse serves the unexpected in unusual ways. Here they approach carnivores much like the most sensitive vegetarian. You know what exactly the cow...
909 Bay Ridge Ave, Annapolis, MD 21403, USA
At Vin 909, you can ensure that its signature Eastport Style rustic pizzas with their brick-oven crisp bases as well as other menu items are made with locally sourced ingredients. From its house-made fromage blanc, other organic cheeses and...
Klapmuts - Simondium Rd, Simondium, Paarl, 7670, South Africa
About an hour outside of Cape Town, Babylonstoren is one of South Africa’s oldest werfs, or farmyards. In 2010, Karen Roos, a former editor at South Africa’s Elle Decoration, reimagined the property as a fantasy farm stay with an...
Copenhagen, Denmark
Located next to the old offices of the Danish National Public Radio and Broadcasting, Restaurant Radio takes on a very locavore approach and incorporates many ideals from Claus Meyer's New Nordic Food Movement (not surprisingly, Meyer is a...
900 Dumaine St, New Orleans, LA 70116, USA
Here, you'll enjoy authentic Creole and Cajun cuisine made with fresh, local ingredients. Everything on the menu is made from scratch except for the French bread, and even that has a local twist, as the restaurant grills it to give it a nice...
