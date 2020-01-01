Farm Around the World
Collected by Jen Murphy , AFAR Contributor
List View
Map View
Live out your back to the land fantasies at these farmstays. Get your hands dirty by day, collecting hen eggs or harvesting from the garden, then retreat to comfy digs and enjoy incredible meals prepared from ingredients just outside your bedroom door.
Save Place
Klapmuts - Simondium Rd, Simondium, Paarl, 7670, South Africa
About an hour outside of Cape Town, Babylonstoren is one of South Africa’s oldest werfs, or farmyards. In 2010, Karen Roos, a former editor at South Africa’s Elle Decoration, reimagined the property as a fantasy farm stay with an...
Save Place
St Kitts & Nevis
This eco-friendly property is unlike anywhere else in the Caribbean. A 400-acre working farm built within a sustainable community on Mount Liamuiga, the low-key luxury resort has St. Kitt’s requisite gingerbread trim and banana-plant...
Save Place
Carretera Transpeninsular San José del Cabo Km. 30, Las Ánimas Bajas, 23407 San José del Cabo, B.C.S., Mexico
A 10-acre organic farm provides the bounty for the meals at Flora's Field Kitchen, a farm-to-table restaurant at the foothills of the Sierra de la Laguna Mountains in San Jose del Cabo. The farm also provides fruits and vegetables for the...
Save Place
10950 Hutchesons Ferry Rd, Palmetto, GA 30268, USA
Located just 25 minutes southwest of Atlanta’s international airport, the Inn at Serenbe feels like a world away. Spread across 40 acres, the bucolic retreat makes the most of its natural surroundings with an organic farm, a croquet lawn, and a...
Save Place
Tynnølsvegen 50, 2665 Lesja, Norway
Looking for a unique way to experience bucolic Norwegian life without breaking the bank? Nestled in the beautiful Gudbrandsdalen valley (about two and half hours north of Lillehammer), Tynnøl Backpackers Lodge offers visitors the chance to stay in...
Save Place
Via di Campestri, 19/22, 50039 Vicchio di Mugello FI, Italy
How tempting is it to run off to a rustic Tuscan villa? To just drive the rolling, vineyard- and olive grove–lined hills of Tuscany until you find the perfect one to painstakingly, lovingly restore, à la Under the Tuscan Sun, where you can produce...
Save Place
Tierra Blanca, Heredia, Santa Bárbara, Costa Rica
Guests at this 13-room retreat in Costa Rica’s central highlands can tour the estate’s 36 acres of coffee fields. After the walk, try a “cupping,” or tasting, of the shade-grown organic blends. End with a soak in your suite’s jungle-view tub. From...
Save Place
Aggeliana 740 52, Greece
Pick and press grapes or olives, depending on the season, at this stone-walled resort with views of the Cretan archipelago. Other activities, such as seminars on making Cretan ceramics, are offered throughout the year. From $83. 30/2834-022155, ...
Save Place
Latin America
Gauchos on horseback still herd sheep and cattle at a ranch set in a gorgeous Andean valley in Los Glaciares National Park. You can hike along dramatic glacial outcrops and help to milk cows and shear sheep. Connect with the livestock on a...
Save Place
1 Old Ranch Rd, Carmel-By-The-Sea, CA 93923, USA
The chicken coop is nearly as popular as the spa at this family-friendly resort in the foothills of California’s Santa Lucia Mountains. Guests are invited to visit the coop to learn about the resident Rhode Island Red and Barred Plymouth...
Save Place
7850 Palamartsa, Bulgaria
Four years ago, Claire Coulter and Chris Fenton (Irish and English expats, respectively) fell for the sleepy charm of Palamartsa. “All the little old ladies in this rural, traditional village have fantastic gardens,” says Claire. The duo learned...
Save Place
Dar Chmicha Route D'Ourika, Marrakech 40065, Morocco
An oasis so idyllic, you might first think it’s a mirage, Hotel Fellah is an eight-acre retreat that fuses Moroccan culture with a hipster design aesthetic and a farm-to-table ethos. Locals, artists in residence, and guests mingle in the art...
Save Place
Parcela 19 - 22a, Pucón, Quetroleufu, Pucón, Región de la Araucanía, Chile
Dairy cows, chicken coops, and paddocks may look a bit out of place against the backdrop of the Villarrica volcano. But guests quickly get used to the stunning scenery at Vira Vira, which opened last October in Chile’s Lake District. Each of the...
Save Place
Località Castelfalfi, 50050 Montaione FI, Italy
Back in the days when the Medici family owned Castelfalfi, servants did the cooking and gardening. But since 2013, when the estate’s former tobacco workshop was turned into a 31-room hotel, guests have helped out in the kitchen, garden, and...
Save Place
1471 W Millers Cove Rd, Walland, TN 37886, USA
Set on 4,200 secluded acres of hillocks, ponds, and gardens at the foot of the Tennessee Smoky Mountains, this award-winning resort, a member of the prestigious Relais & Châteaux brand, is awash in genteel luxury, from its splendid spa...
Save Place
Ninety minutes east of Tokyo on the Boso peninsula, the Jiji No Ie Country Inn is run by U.S. photojournalist Everett Kennedy Brown and his Japanese wife, Deco Nakajima. The couple had been living on the two-acre organic farm for 15 years when, in...
Popular Stories
- 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 3 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever