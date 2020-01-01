Far Away Places To Visit
Collected by Meredith Blackburn , AFAR Local Expert
I had just left the Spice Bazaar behind me when I noticed the entrance to Yeni Camii (New Mosque). It was late afternoon, and I was already exhausted from a very long day of sightseeing. I wanted nothing more than to call it a day but I was...
Av. Santa Fe 1860, C1124 CABA, Argentina
Buenos Aires is a city of readers—it supports more bookstores per capita than any other place in the world. The crown jewel of the librerías here is the Ateneo Grand Splendid. Housed in a theater where music legends such as Carlos...
R. das Carmelitas 144, 4050-161 Porto, Portugal
A blend of neo-Gothic and art nouveau, the enchanting Livraria Lello bookshop dates to 1906 and is rumored to have inspired J.K. Rowling’s Hogwarts in Harry Potter.
Nový Smokovec, 062 01 Vysoké Tatry-Starý Smokovec, Slovakia
If you like epic, snow-capped mountains, beautiful forests, miles of incredible hikes filled with an array of rock formations, and crystal clear mountain water that isn't bottled and sold, then the High Tatras are your medicine of choice. In order...
Sultan Ahmet Mahallesi, Atmeydanı Cd. No:7, 34122 Fatih/İstanbul, Turkey
Adorned with more than 20,000 blue handcrafted İznik tiles, stained-glass windows, and the golden brushstrokes of a 17th-century calligrapher, the Blue Mosque is the legacy of Sultan Ahmet I (1590–1617). The young sultan audaciously wished...
Wadi Musa, Jordan
A route created by local guide Yamaan Safady ensures that hikers arrive at Petra the way pre-Christian-era travelers did: out of virgin desert, no tour buses in sight. The six-day, 50-mile “back door” route begins in the Dana Biosphere...
01022 Civita di Bagnoregio, VT, Italy
Civita is a charming totally medieval city just outside of Bagnoregio, Lazio, Italy. It only has a handful of permanent residents, hence the nickname the 'dying city'. You must climb a long (900') bridge to get to the city as it is only accessible...
Piazzale Napoleone I, 00197 Roma RM, Italy
Encompassing early 200 acres of rolling parkland, Villa Borghese is Rome's verdant heart and everyone's favorite place for an afternoon walk. The vast gardens are criss-crossed with picturesque paths, where visitors can meander past ancient...
Podkramarska 5, 80-834 Gdańsk, Poland
When you arrive in Gdańsk, visit St. Mary's Church! The history and architecture are impressive, and the view from the old bell tower will not disappoint!
Miguel Hidalgo S/N, Centro, 23400 San José del Cabo, B.C.S., Mexico
Central Plaza is a lovely place to spend the day and watch the community wind down in the evening. During the day, the plaza is full of music and children playing, and the surrounding streets are full of restaurants, shops, and art galleries. As...
San José del Cabo 1227, centro, Centro, 23400 San José del Cabo, B.C.S., Mexico
Visiting Baja Brewing Company is a must! Everything on the menu is good, but the Basil-Blue Cheese Burger is my favorite of their pub fare, and I highly recommend their Escorpion Negro if you'd like a smooth, malty beer to go with your meal! Baja...
6112 St 9, Nazareth, Israel
Fauzi Azar Inn is the most fabulous place I have ever stayed! What says traveling in style like staying in a 200-year-old Arab mansion turned boutique hostel? The rooms are open and airy, and some of the high ceilings still have their original...
19017 Riomaggiore SP, Italy
Sometimes it's nice to get off the beaten path. You can take the normal pathways around Cinque Terre (and they are spectacular in their own right) but you can also veer a bit off the normal journey and take the 'high road' to catch a glimpse of...
If you're up for an adventure of a lifetime, add Peru's Salkantay Trek to your "must do" list. On a recent adventure with Pure Quest Adventures and Lima Tours, we traversed 40 miles through mountain passes and trails on the Salkantay trail before...
Cusco, Peru
Nosh on some traditional aji de gallina and wash it all down with some Inca Cola at Los Candiles Restaurant in central Cusco before exploring all that this gorgeous mountain city has to offer. In the evening, weave your way through the maze of...
126 Broadway, Matamata 3400, New Zealand
Welcome to Middle Earth in the South Pacific, and an ideal stop for traveling fans of the author J.R.R. Tolkien and the Lord of the Rings and Hobbit movie trilogies. Near the rural town of Matamata—itself a destination for its LOTR-inspired...
Mineral Beach
If you're in Israel, visiting the Dead Sea is a must! My favorite beach is Mineral Beach. The location is great, and for a small fee, you get a clean beach, spa services, lots of amenities, and all the salt water and mud you can dream of! Enjoy...
Corso Cavour, n° 87, 05018 Orvieto TR, Italy
Make Torre del Moro your first stop in Orvieto! Climb the Torre del Moro in the center of the medieval city for a great view of Orvieto! You'll look down on rooftops to see the layout of the city, gain a new perspective on the size of Orvieto's...
