Fancy a ....?? Markets of the World

One of the best ways to get to know a city from the inside is to explore its markets. Wandering through a market allows you to observe the local cuisine and foods of a region, how people buy and sell and get a real sense for the place. It is a 'must do' on each trip that I take, whether it's to Seattle's famous Pike Place Market, the birthplace of Starbucks, or to the fish markets of Mumbai.