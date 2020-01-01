Family in Chicago
Collected by Katherina Vilches
565 W Jackson Blvd, Chicago, IL 60661, USA
Lou Mitchell’s diner has been open in the same location since 1923; so long, in fact, that diner patrons witnessed the heyday of Route 66, which started right here next to Union Station. The Chicago city council renamed Jackson Street “Lou...
Lower, 430 N Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60611, USA
Billy Goat Tavern achieved international fame in the 1970’s with a Saturday Night Live skit that mocked the order process and the lack of options. No Pepsi… Coke! No Fries… Chips! The tavern’s been open since 1934 on the lower level of Michigan...
909 W Belmont Ave, Chicago, IL 60657, USA
5700 S Lake Shore Dr, Chicago, IL 60637, USA
Anyone who's into model trains should visit the Museum of Science and Industry in Chicago. Originally opened in 1941, The Great Train Story was the largest model train of its day. After being briefly shuttered in 2002 for extensive additions, this...
1300 S Lake Shore Dr, Chicago, IL 60605, USA
It’s difficult to design a museum suitable for both kids and adults, but Adler makes it look easy. Children will love the area known as Planet Explorers, where they can play astronaut with space rovers and rocket-launch simulators, peer...
1400 S Lake Shore Dr, Chicago, IL 60605, USA
Dinosaurs, pyramids, cave paintings, sharks—if you don't like the Field Museum then you must never have been a kid. Home to an extensive assortment of magical displays highlighting all facets of natural history from around the world, the...
163 W North Ave, Chicago, IL 60610, USA
Chicago may be known for its deep dish, but it's just as easy to rustle up a jumbo slice — without having to pay extra for a soda. The slices at Bacci Pizzeria are as big as any you'll find in New York City. A slice and soda cost $5, except on...
805 S State St, Chicago, IL 60605, USA
As you can imagine, there’s a lot of discussion over who has the best pizza in Chicago; so, here’s what I know for sure: Lou Malnati’s serves a great stuffed pizza, they’re one of the oldest pizza names in town and they have yet to franchise...
601 N Martingale Rd, Schaumburg, IL 60173, USA
Only 37 short minutes outside of Chicago, the marvelous land of Legos awaits. Have you ever asked yourself “Can you make Legos into any shape on earth?” Well, I’m here to tell you the answer is “yes.” Yes, you most certainly can. From monkeys to...
3411 N Halsted St, Chicago, IL 60657, USA
Boasting the slogan 'Meat free since '83,' The Chicago Diner isn't going to win everyone over. However, if you are vegetarian, or even want to get your vegan on, this is the place for you. With an extensive menu of food and drink, the friendly...
2148 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60647, USA
Little known fact: After Los Angeles and Houston, Chicago has the third largest Mexican population in the United States. Unlike those two cities, the praises of its deep Mexican heritage and food have yet to be sung. Consider me, then, the fat guy...
