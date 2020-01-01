Family Adventures in Iceland
Collected by Bryan Kinkade , AFAR Staff
Vagnhöfði 6-20, Reykjavík, Iceland
We all recognize Iceland as the country with the world famous Blue Lagoon, but its cities are atop the list of places with top notch air quality. A big factor contributing to the excellent air quality is that Reykjavik is sparsely populated,...
Hallgrímstorg 101, 101 Reykjavík, Iceland
You can’t miss Hallgrímskirkja, Reykjavík’s 240-foot-tall, rocket-shaped church, which soars above the city skyline and is illuminated at night. Designed by famed national architect Guðjón Samúelsson in 1937, and inspired less by outer space than...
Iceland
Gardur, Suðurnesjabær, Iceland
Just outside Reykjavik, in the tiny coastal village of Gardur on the Reykjanes peninsula, lies the Gardskagi lighthouse, definitely worth a trip if you're visiting Iceland. Two lighthouses sit on the Reykjanes peninsula, with Gardskagi being the...
Nauthólsvegur, 101 Reykjavík, Iceland
Skálholt, Iceland
This beautiful little cottage is located in Skálholt, right next to the Skálholt Cathedral. The cottage was closed and not a soul in sight to ask if it's ever open. It could be just a shed. The outside was really beautiful though. We had some dark...
Nordurljosavegur 9, 240 Grindavík, Iceland
Iceland’s largest and most famous geothermal spa lies around an hour outside Reykjavik, quite close to Keflavik Airport. With a dramatic setting amidst large black lava boulders, the steam-filled, creamy-blue pool area is a striking and...
Geirsgata 1, 101 Reykjavík, Iceland
I can't say I saw too many cows roaming around the Icelandic countryside but that doesn't stop them from making some mean burgers! Near central hub downtown you'll see tons of fun street art - and also a great burger at Hamborgarabullan. Try the...
Nesjavellir 801, 801 Nesjavellir, Iceland
Nestled within a landscape of moss and lava less than an hour from Reykjavik, the Ion Adventure Hotel is one of the few true luxury hotels outside of Iceland’s capital. Under the careful eye of owner Sigurlaug Sverrisdóttir, a...
