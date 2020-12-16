Fall Into City Life

Autumn is arguably the best time to visit the world’s great cities, as residents return rested from summers away and crisp days have an air of excitement. As a bonus, fall is often when new restaurants open and the cultural calendar is filled with festivals, exhibitions, and must-see performances. Here are five cities on four continents to add to your must-visit list. Wherever you travel, there’s likely a member of The Leading Hotels of the World ready to make your stay unforgettable.