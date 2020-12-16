Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Fall Into City Life

Sponsored by The Leading Hotels of the World
Autumn is arguably the best time to visit the world’s great cities, as residents return rested from summers away and crisp days have an air of excitement. As a bonus, fall is often when new restaurants open and the cultural calendar is filled with festivals, exhibitions, and must-see performances. Here are five cities on four continents to add to your must-visit list. Wherever you travel, there’s likely a member of The Leading Hotels of the World ready to make your stay unforgettable.
Save Place

São Paulo

Rua Haddock Lobo, 1430 - Jardim Paulista, São Paulo - SP, 01414-002, Brazil
If you aren’t ready to say goodbye to summer, our autumn is Brazil’s spring. A trip to the country’s largest city, São Paulo, in October or November offers an alternative to sweater weather with pleasantly warm days and temperatures in the 60s to...
More Details >
Check Availability >
Save Place

The Puli Hotel and Spa

1 Changde Rd, JingAnSi, Jingan Qu, Shanghai Shi, China, 200040
This urban luxury resort in Shanghai has a polished, cool contemporary feel, mixing Eastern and Western sensibilities. Interiors lean toward dark tones and clean lines, with clever landscaping providing a sense of escape. Organic materials include...
More Details >
Check Availability >
Save Place

Rome

Via della Croce, 67, 00187 Roma RM, Italy
In August, Rome can feel like a ghost town as residents exchange the hot city streets for Mediterranean beach towns. At the beginning of September, however, the city gradually comes back to life and autumn is one of the most pleasant times of the...
More Details >
Check Availability >
Save Place

London

26 Sussex Pl, Marylebone, London NW1, UK
London’s mix of traditional and new, and its status as both England’s capital and one of the world’s great cultural capitals, are all on display this fall. It’s less than a mile from the Landmark London hotel to the Frieze Art Fair, but you’ll...
More Details >
Check Availability >
Save Place

New York City

72 Poplar St, Brooklyn, NY 11201, USA
Autumn in New York is marked by crisp, sunny days of champagne air, as the phrase goes. As New Yorkers return from their summer vacations and rediscover what they love about their city, the calendar is crowded with cultural events and openings...
More Details >
Check Availability >

Popular Stories

  1. 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
  2. 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
  3. 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
  4. 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
  5. 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25

More From AFAR

AFAR’s Gift Guide for Shopping Small Businesses
AFAR’s Gift Guide for Shopping Small Businesses
Subscription Boxes and Membership Gifts That Are Perfect for Travelers
Subscription Boxes and Membership Gifts That Are Perfect for Travelers
14 Travel Gifts That Made Oprah’s Favorite Things in 2020
14 Travel Gifts That Made Oprah’s Favorite Things in 2020
The Best Compression Socks You Should Never Travel Without
The Best Compression Socks You Should Never Travel Without