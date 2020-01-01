Fall Foliage Escapes
Collected by Jen Murphy , AFAR Contributor
The changing of the seasons is a perfect excuse for a road trip. Watch the leaves take on hues of orange and gold from a charming B&B in New England or a dreamy farm retreat in Tennessee.
7412 Mountain Rd, Stowe, VT 05672, USA
It was 80 degrees outside, yet our legs dangled from the ski lift as we rode up the blue square slope. The wildflowers popped, the grasses waved in the breeze and the birds chirped. It was a beautifully warm day and we were spending it at a place...
4000 Mountain Resort, Stowe, VT 05672, USA
Topnotch's 68 rooms feature locally made furniture and art and the lobby has a stellar view of the surrounding mountains. An on-site Nordic center outfits guests with snow-shoes and cross-country skis, and offers lessons. February is one of the...
231 River St, North Adams, MA 01247, USA
The Berkshires has so much to offer, and North Adams is a hidden treasure. This block of former textile workers' housing has been transformed into The Porches, a shabby chic gem. The award winning renovation offers a pool, cozy fireplace and...
Hotel on North gives culture pilgrims to the Berkshires a civilized base for making the rounds at Tanglewood, the Barrington Stage Company, and the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art. The architectural bones of the 1880s building— tin...
107 Kent Cornwall Rd, Kent, CT 06757, USA
Built in 1741, the Inn at Kent Falls is a historic, cozy gem - the perfect place for a weekend getaway in beautiful Litchfield County, Connecticut. Located in the quaint town of Kent, the inn is close to the Berkshires of Massachusetts, an ideal...
312 Daniel Webster Hwy, Meredith, NH 03253, USA
Fall will be arriving soon at Meredith on Lake Winnipesaukee, New Hampshire. The leaves are already starting to turn with the cool evenings. Soon the gorgeous shades of Autumn will be splashed across the hills and meadows. The Inn at Mill Falls is...
80 NY-214, Phoenicia, NY 12464, USA
A 19-room motel in the Catskills got a minimalist makeover. Guests get a free local beer at check-in, and the shop sells CATSKILLS VS. HAMPTONS T-shirts. From $125. This appeared in the November/December 2014 issue.
1471 W Millers Cove Rd, Walland, TN 37886, USA
Set on 4,200 secluded acres of hillocks, ponds, and gardens at the foot of the Tennessee Smoky Mountains, this award-winning resort, a member of the prestigious Relais & Châteaux brand, is awash in genteel luxury, from its splendid spa...
50 West St, Bar Harbor, ME 04609, USA
Opened in 2012, the West Street Hotel wholeheartedly embraces its waterfront location. All 85 rooms have views of Frenchman Bay and are decorated in nautical Americana (think navy, red, and cream color schemes and lots of sailboat patterns on the...
