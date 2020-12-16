Fabulous Farmers' Markets Around the World
Collected by Andi Fisher , AFAR Local Expert
Farmers' markets (and to many people around the world, it's just "market") are amazing places to enjoy local fresh food and regional specialties. Fully of lively colors, and equally colorful native, there is no better way to explore a city than through its markets.
138 Avenue Atwater, Montréal, QC H4C 2H6, Canada
The whole province of Quebec takes its agriculture very seriously, and consequently you can find some incredibly fresh, tasty products. The vendors at Atwater Market are passionate about what they sell, and they are more than happy to talk all...
Frederiksborggade 21, 1362 København, Denmark
Foodies, rejoice. Torvehallerne is a one-stop shop for several meals, snacks, and gourmet groceries or gastronomical gifts. It's an airy, light-filled building with all kinds of purveyors, from fantastic coffee shops, chefs cooking fresh pasta and...
7070 Avenue Henri-Julien, Montréal, QC H2S 3S3, Canada
Prague 6, Czechia
While farmers’ markets have sprung up all over Prague, the Dejvice Farmers Marketthat sprawls out near the Dejvická metro station is the most popular because of its location and size, plus its fun fair atmosphere. On Saturday mornings, local...
Via di S. Teodoro, 74, 00186 Roma RM, Italy
Every Saturday and Sunday on Via S. Teodoro, tucked just off Circus Maximus, Rome's best farmer's market takes place. It's run by Campagna Amica, an Italy-wide organization that promotes local, sustainable agriculture—so all of the products sold...
245 Wilson St, Eveleigh NSW 2015, Australia
Every Saturday, more than 70 stalls fill the Eveleigh Railyards with regional produce, artisan breads, cheeses, jams, fresh coffee, and flowers. 243 Wilson St., Eveleigh, 61/(0) 2-9209-4735. This appeared in the August/September 2013 issue. Image:...
Pisac, Peru
One of the best things to do while in Cuzco is to visit the Sunday farmer's market in the nearby Andean town of Pisac, taking either a taxi or a more economical bus to get there. The villagers surrounding Pisac come from miles around to sell their...
10310 83 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 5C3, Canada
The philosophy of the Old Strathcona Farmers' Market—"We Make it! We Bake it! We Grow it! We Sell it!"—has made this a popular stop on Saturdays in Edmonton for nearly 30 years. With approximately 300 vendors spread through 185 stalls, shoppers...
Queen St, Brisbane City QLD 4000, Australia
Every Wednesday, Redacliffe Place bursts into life as the Jan Power Farmers Markets take over the square between the casino and the library. Feast your senses on fresh produce, Kingaroy peanuts, Byron Bay honey, Turkish breads, Singaporean...
560 Divisadero St, San Francisco, CA 94117, USA
As an SF local, I visit this farmer's market on Sunday morning to gather provisions for upcoming dinners and lunches. I'm joined by my neighbors, who are also carrying their cloth totes to store a week's worth of organic, local veggies. Open 10 to...
1209 Marginal Rd, Halifax, NS B3H 4P8, Canada
Located at the south end of the Halifax waterfront the Halifax Seaport Farmers Market is the oldest continually run farmer's market in all of North America, having opened in 1750. Here you can find fresh and local foods along with handmade arts...
5600 Buford Hwy NE, Atlanta, GA 30340, USA
Need some boba for bubble tea? Done. Seafood that's alive and kicking? No problem. Fancy Russian chocolate? Easy. Dragon fruit? Cactus (edible cactus, of course)? Seven different kinds of eggplants? Frying cheese, Parmigiano Reggiano (not the...
51 N 12th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107, USA
This historic market has been in operation since 1892, and is beloved by locals as a destination for lunch, grocery shopping, or buying regional gifts at the Pennsylvania General Store. More than 70 businesses sell fresh wares here, including ice...
Public Market, 1689 Johnston St, Vancouver, BC V6H 3R9, Canada
This former industrial site is a one-stop shopping spot for last-minute souvenirs. Weave in and out of the countless alleys and stalls; among the art galleries, toy shops, crafts stores, farmers market and waterfront restaurants, you’re...
373 Albert Rd, Woodstock, Cape Town, 7925, South Africa
The highlight of Cape Town's hipster Woodstock district is its Saturday market, held in The Old Biscuit Mill. Every artisan baker, butcher, brewer, chocolatier and coffeemaker in the city has a stall there, and with more than 90 vendors all...
