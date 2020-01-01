Where are you going?
Fab Places to While Away a Few Hours

Collected by Kirsten Alana , AFAR Local Expert
Whether a bookstore or a park - the places I want to go just to stay for a while. Or, the places I have been and done just that!
El Ateneo Grand Splendid

Av. Santa Fe 1860, C1124 CABA, Argentina
Buenos Aires is a city of readers—it supports more bookstores per capita than any other place in the world. The crown jewel of the librerías here is the Ateneo Grand Splendid. Housed in a theater where music legends such as Carlos...
Mauerpark Berlin

Gleimstraße 55, 10437 Berlin, Germany
Every Sunday in Berlin the world of kitschy fleamarket finds and cool hipster crowds meet at Mauerpark Market in Berlin. The market is full of antiques and dusty relics but also mixed with stalls of young designers selling inventive new fashions...
Island Yoga

True, the ground may be a bit uneven, the sun may be shining brightly upon you and you just may have to endure friendly boaters waiving as they sail by, BUT it's a small price to pay for the experience and breathtaking view of practicing on the...
Església de Sant Jaume de Queralbs

17534 Queralbs, Girona, Spain
Built in 978, ransacked during the Spanish Civil War and finally restored in the twentieth century -- Església de Sant Jaume de Queralbs is one of the oldest surviving Romanesque churches in Spain. It is worth a visit in and of itself, to the...
Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam Botanical Garden

Pamplemousses, Mauritius
Walking in feels like, pardon the obvious cliché, walking back in time. Elegant women in colorful saris stroll arm in arm down long, shaded boulevards. Men in linen suits actually relax by leaning against ancient palm trees. Benches are claimed by...
La Boqueria Market (Mercat de Sant Josep de La Boqueria)

La Rambla, 91, 08001 Barcelona, Spain
As you enter Barcelona's famous Mercat de Sant Josep de La Boqueria from La Rambla, one of the first stalls you encounter is Tocineria Marcos, purveyors of Iberico ham and a stunning array of other cured, cooked, and fresh meats. It's just one of...
Písac

Pisac, Peru
One of the best things to do while in Cuzco is to visit the Sunday farmer's market in the nearby Andean town of Pisac, taking either a taxi or a more economical bus to get there. The villagers surrounding Pisac come from miles around to sell their...
Spillers Records

27, Morgan Arcade, Cardiff CF10 1AF, UK
Tucked into Cardiff's eminently wanderable shopping arcades, Spillers Records claims to be the world's oldest record store. They believe in vinyl and in promoting local bands. Listening stations let you sample staff picks. It's also the kind of...
Sea Organ and Sun Salutation

Ul. Ćirila Ivekovića 4, 23000, Zadar, Croatia
With Sea Organ and Sun Salutation, architect Nikola Bašić has created two spectacles that harness the beauty of Zadar’s famous sunsets. Sea Organ is a musical instrument fashioned from pipes and holes drilled through stone stairs that...
Circa Gallery

Jellicoe Ave, Rosebank, Johannesburg, 2196, South Africa
In recent years, Johannesburg has become a haven for contemporary artists working in South Africa. Rosebank, the neighborhood next to the affluent suburb of Sandton, even features a Miami-esque Design District with galleries, restaurants, and...
Powell's City of Books

1005 W Burnside St, Portland, OR 97209, USA
An iconic name in Portland retail—as well as among readers who have never been to the city—Powell’s has multiple locations on both sides of the Willamette. The downtown store remains the one best suited for visitors to explore,...
5 Free Nights Worth 250,000 Points – Should You Sign up for the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless?
Backcountry Is Having a Sale on Winter Gear From Patagonia, the North Face, and More
For the First Time Ever, Away Is Selling Canvas Duffle Bags, Belt Bags, and Tablet Cases
An Awe-Inspiring Trip Through the Tasmanian Wilderness
