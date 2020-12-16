Exploring The Tampa Bay Region
Collected by Annette Baesel , AFAR Local Expert
Downtown Tampa is where the glass and steel of modern Florida meets the brick and Mediterranean stucco of historic Tampa. It is where the natural beauty and treasures of the blue waters of Tampa Bay mingle with a myriad of cultural, entertainment, shopping, and eating opportunities in the city.
5223 Orient Rd, Tampa, FL 33610, USA
In the midst of the high-energy Seminole Hard Rock Casino in Tampa is a calm restaurant oasis reminiscent of the Mediterranean seaside, Grey Salt. Opened in November 2015 by renowned chef Marc Murphy, the restaurant's offerings reflect his French...
5223 Orient Rd, Tampa, FL 33610, USA
The Rock Spa at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel in Tampa is a full service world-class spa offering a wide variety of services: facials, body treatments, hair, manicures and pedicures, and massages. The day I visited I was in search of the...
Tampa Riverwalk, Tampa, FL 33602, USA
Stretching 2.4 miles along the Garrison Channel and Hillsborough River in downtown Tampa, the Riverwalk is a paved path perfect for walking, jogging, or biking along the beautiful waterfront of Tampa. Landscaped parks and sculpture gardens provide...
Tampa, FL, USA
Would you like to travel back in time to when streetcars ruled downtown streets? Is the day just a bit too hot for walking? Would you like a quick tour of downtown Tampa from old to new? Then hop on the old-fashioned, yellow Teco Line Streetcar...
401 Channelside Dr, Tampa, FL 33602, USA
The Tampa Bay Times Forum is a premier venue for lovers of sports, music, and spectacle. The newly renovated TBT Forum has 20,500 comfortable seats, dining and drinking opportunities, great acoustics, and helpful staff. Home to the National Hockey...
1010 N Macinnes Pl, Tampa, FL 33602, USA
The Straz Center for Performing Arts is a multi-faceted jewel on the banks of the Hillsborough River in Tampa. With five theaters and a rehearsal hall ranging in size from the intimate 130-seat Simberg Playhouse to the 2,610-seat Carol Morsani...
801 Old Water St, Tampa, FL 33602, USA
The Tampa Bay History Center takes visitors through 12,000 years of Florida's history. Interactive, family-friendly, exhibits tell the stories of the lives of Florida’s first inhabitants: European explorers, cowmen and crackers, citrus growers,...
701 Channelside Dr, Tampa, FL 33602, USA
A 10-year-old boy giggled while he took a video of a playful otter turning somersaults, over and over again. The only thing that separated them was a glass panel and a few inches of air space. It was just another day of magic at the Florida...
701 Channelside Dr, Tampa, FL 33602, USA
Tampa Bay is home to more than 500 bottlenose dolphins, hundreds of manatees, and many different types of birds native to the bay and adjacent mangroves and wetlands. The Florida Aquarium offers their Wild Dolphin Cruise (daily, weather...
601 S Harbour Island Blvd, Tampa, FL 33602, USA
Whether you are in the mood for a romantic dinner under an arbor on the water, grabbing a drink with friends and watching sports on TV, or dancing the night away, Jackson's Bistro is the place for you. It's located on Tampa's Harbour Island at the...
615 Channelside Dr #117, Tampa, FL 33602, USA
Channelside Bay Plaza is a multi-faceted entertainment center located on the Garrison Channel in downtown Tampa. Channelside offers a variety of dining spots, including fine ethnic foods at Tinatapia's (tapas), Thai Thani, or Oisi Sushi. Qachbal's...
707 Harbour Post Dr, Tampa, FL 33602, USA
A light summer rain fell, as we sat in a corner booth eating a mid-afternoon snack of cheeses, jalapeño hummus, local honey, crostini, peach preserves, and pickled olives and garlic. Our attentive waiter kept our glasses of iced tea filled as we...
333 S Franklin St, Tampa, FL 33602, USA
Located along the Tampa Riverwalk where the Garrison Channel and Hillsborough River come together, the Sail Pavilion (the structure with the blue roof in the photo) is Tampa's only 360-degree waterfront bar. Open from 2 p.m. to last call, the Sail...
705 Channelside Dr, Tampa, FL 33602, USA
Over 530 Victory cargo ships were built during World War II to supply U.S. war efforts. Of those, only three remain in operation. The SS American Victory served in World War II, Korea, and Vietnam. The ship was saved from the scrap heap in 1998...
700 S Florida Ave, Tampa, FL 33602, USA
Florida sunsets are famous for their beauty. What better way to enjoy one than from a deck of a sailing catamaran on the waters of Tampa Bay? Tampa Bay Sailing Tours offers a two-and-a-half-hour sunset sail from the dock just below the Sail...
711 N Franklin St, Tampa, FL 33602, USA
Beloved. Magical. Lush. Romantic. Historic. Cinematic. All these words and more have been used to describe the glorious and much loved Tampa Theatre in downtown Tampa. Built in 1926 as a much anticipated movie palace, the Theatre was restored and...
510 N Franklin St, Tampa, FL 33602, USA
Every Sunday from October through May, the 600/700 blocks of Franklin Street in downtown Tampa come alive with local foods, arts & crafts, and music. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., local vendors sell everything from fresh-made German bread to produce...
507 N Tampa St, Tampa, FL 33602, USA
For over 18 years, the Old Tampa Book Company has provided a haven for book lovers in downtown Tampa. Stocking over 40,000 rare, used, and out-of-print books, it is always possible to find that special treat for your reading pleasure. The OTBC is...
442 W Grand Central Ave, Tampa, FL 33606, USA
Housed in a beautiful 120-year-old building across the street from the University of Tampa, the Baisden Gallery occupies 2,000 square feet, in three separate exhibition spaces. The gallery specializes in contemporary studio glass by the world's...
420 W Kennedy Blvd, Tampa, FL 33606, USA
The Oxford Exchange is my new favorite place in Tampa. First, there are books. Not just any books, but a well curated selection of books on interesting subjects, well displayed with helpful hints from bookstore staff. The room is light-filled and...
1612 E 7th Ave, Tampa, FL 33605, USA
For 40 years, La France has stocked vintage and retro clothing along with all accessories. Whether you are looking for a 1950s-style summer dress, a lacy gown inspired by the 1920s cruise liner crowd, the perfect outfit for celebrating Tampa's...
2117 E 7th Ave, Tampa, FL 33605, USA
Founded in 1905 as a small café serving Cuban coffee and sandwiches to local cigar factory workers, the family-owned-and-operated Columbia has grown into an iconic Spanish restaurant that has been visited by generations of Tampa residents and...
1523 E 7th Ave, Tampa, FL 33605, USA
For over five generations cigars have been made in Ybor City. The days of the huge cigar factories are pretty much gone, but the tradition of hand-rolled cigars and places to smoke them continues. King Corona Café and Bar is a warm, inviting and...
Ybor City, Tampa, FL 33605, USA
Founded in 1885, Tampa's Ybor City became the center of cigar making in North America. At one time there were 230 cigar factories employing 12,000 cigar makers and producing 700 million cigars a year. One of only three Historic Landmark Districts...
36750 US Hwy 19 N, Palm Harbor, FL 34683, USA
You don't have to play golf to enjoy the Innisbrook Golf Resort located in Palm Harbor, Florida about 30 minutes northwest of Tampa International Airport, Innisbrook is a respected golf club with four golf courses, driving range, and golf school,...
