Exploring The Philippines One Island At A Time
Collected by Tina Lim , AFAR Local Expert
The Philippines is made of up 7,107 islands of which around 2000 are inhabited. The islands are grouped into Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao. Metro Manila, where the capital of the Philippines is located, is in Luzon. Having lived here all my life, it is only in the last couple of years that I've really explored my own home country. And I've already discovered a lot of beautiful gems that amaze even me as a local.
Save Place
Mangenguey Island, Busuanga, Philippines
Mangenguey Island is literally the perfect island getaway. Here, you get to experience island life, go back to nature, while still getting the best gourmet food. Although some people associate it to a luxury hotel, this is definitely not one of...
Save Place
Taal Volcano, Talisay, Philippines
Located in Tagaytay in Luzon, just an hour and a half by car from Manila, Taal Volcano has a complex and unique landscape and offers one of the most picturesque views in the Philippines. Taal Lake is a freshwater lake that partly fills the Taal...
Save Place
This is a must-see attraction for anyone in or near Manila. Take an early morning ferry ride (about an hour) and then, through the ferry company, join the tram tour of the island, which lasts much of the day, not returning to Manila until...
Save Place
Puerto Princesa, Palawan, Philippines
Ugong Rock is a beginner spelunker's joy--though people with a fear of tight spaces should opt out. You climb through a maze of tight passages, crawling through the small holes between the rocks, squeezing through tight spaces, and climbing up...
Save Place
4013, Cavinti Bridge I, Cavinti, 4013 Laguna, Philippines
Pagsanjan Falls is quite well known for Shooting the Rapids which is an exhilirating experience as you ride on a small wooden local canoe that brings you upstream along the narrow gorge to reach the Falls. What makes it special is that 1) the...
Save Place
Santa Fe (Bantayan) - Hagnaya, Santa Fe, Cebu, Philippines
Bantayan Island's fine white sand beaches and clear light blue waters are as enchanting as far busier Boracay, minus the noise and go go go night life. The island's Ogtong Cave Resort offers a well-kept landscaped garden, a pool, and individual...
Save Place
Talisay - Laurel Rd, Talisay, Batangas, Philippines
I've always wanted to go sailing at least once in my life, and I mean on one of the hobie cats where I can participate in and not the big party sailing yachts. I used to live in San Francisco and enjoy watching the small sailboats go out on the...
Save Place
Bikal, Caramoan, Camarines Sur, Philippines
Last year, a couple of friends and I visited Caramoan and stayed for 2 nights. During this visit, we spent a day and a half hopping on to the many different islands in the area and got a glimpse of the places where some of the episodes of the...
Save Place
National Rd, Ivana, Batanes, Philippines
This is the saying on one of the signs inside the Honesty Cafe, a small little cafe near the port in Ivana, Batanes. Joe and Elena own this place and because they were so busy with many other chores elsewhere, they often had to leave their little...
Save Place
Chavayan, Sabtang, Batanes, Philippines
At Sabtang in Batanes, the northernmost province of the Philippine, you'll find yourself brought back in town. A short 30-minute boat ride from Batan where the airport is, you'll arrive at a quaint town where you can immediately see a lighthouse...
Save Place
Itbayat, Batanes, Philippines
I can never forget our adventure to the northernmost inhabited island of the Philippines, called Itbayat Island, in Batanes. The weather is cooler than the rest of the Philippines and the surrounding terrain is just so different, I feel like I'm...
Save Place
Kayangan Lake, Coron, Palawan, Philippines
Kayangan Lake is dubbed as the cleanest lake in Asia. It can be found in Coron and the Calamian Islands, in Northern Palawan. Loved the views there, the word "breathtaking" appropriately describes it. The lake is quite deep, has crystal clear...
Save Place
Early this year, we went on a mini trek to Mt. Pinatubo, a volcano which erupted in 1991 and was one of the largest eruption in the 20th century. It lasted for nine hours and caused major earthquakes. As a result, the entire summit collapsed and...
Save Place
Puerto Princesa, Palawan, Philippines
Puerto Princesa Underground River is set in a protected area of the St. Paul Mountain Range in Palawan. It’s a five-mile stretch of the Cabayugan River that runs through a huge limestone cave and directly into the West Philippine Sea near...
Save Place
Mayon Volcano, Albay, Philippines
Three years back, a couple of friends & I went to visit the Bicol region in the Philippines. Ever since I was a kid in school, we learned that Bicol is known for one of Philippine's most popular attractions, the Mayon Volcano, the most beautiful...
Save Place
Boracay, Malay, Philippines
Even during the low season White Beach on Boracay Island is full on. Dance music blares out of clubs and bars. Restaurant hawkers shout out their daily deals in front of massive seafood buffets. Korean tour groups block the beach path and touts...
Save Place
Provincial Capitol Complex Cadlan, Pili, Camarines Sur, Philippines
Had the tastiest Laing Pizza during a trip to CamSur (Camarines Sur), Bicol Region, Philippines. This is a great example of fusion food which combines an Italian pizza with a very local Filipino dish called Laing. Laing is a dish made of gabi...
Save Place
Ouano Avenue, Mandaue Reclamation Area, Mandaue City, 6014 Cebu, Philippines
If you haven't tried the Philippine Lechon, it's basically roasted suckling pig. The pig is roasted whole over open fire for hours and it's a favorite celebration food for Filipinos. The best part of the lechon of course, is the crispy skin, which...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25