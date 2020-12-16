Exploring The Philippines One Island At A Time

The Philippines is made of up 7,107 islands of which around 2000 are inhabited. The islands are grouped into Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao. Metro Manila, where the capital of the Philippines is located, is in Luzon. Having lived here all my life, it is only in the last couple of years that I've really explored my own home country. And I've already discovered a lot of beautiful gems that amaze even me as a local.