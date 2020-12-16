Exploring The Alabaster Coast, France
Collected by Adriana Yampey , AFAR Local Expert
I really enjoyed a weekend visiting the Alabaster Coast of France. Little, beautiful traditional villages buzzing with life. Along the coast you can see the magnificent coastline with white pebble beaches or fine white sand and turquoise water. I am looking forward to visiting again.
Save Place
Étretat, France
We spent three unforgettable days in Upper Normandy this past weekend. Etretat is a very popular destination on the Alabaster Coast of France. Preferred by mostly Europeans, they flock to the gorgeous coast every year. Pointing to their shared...
Save Place
76790 Les Loges, France
Being that we love to travel and there are four of us we got into the habit of renting rooms at camping grounds. I am not ready yet to be in a tent, the kids are still to small so we are lucky to rent fully equipped rooms or trailers at a fraction...
Save Place
Étretat, France
Étretat is best known for its cliffs, including three natural arches and the pointed "needle". These cliffs and the associated resort beach attracted artists including Eugène Boudin, Gustave Courbet and Claude Monet, and were featured prominently...
Save Place
Étretat, France
We got to Étretat in the late afternoon - early evening and right away we wanted to go hike the cliffs. We were pleased to find out the hike was very accessible and of easy to moderate difficulty. Somebody completely out of shape, like me, could...
Save Place
Étretat, France
After walking around the town of Etretat and hiking the cliffs, sit down to eat in any of the restaurants on the strand, and enjoy a fabulous bowl of Normandy mussels. I live in Belgium so I have kinda gotten to recognize a good portion of...
Save Place
Étretat, France
The chapel of Notre Dame de la Garde is on top of the cliffs, looking out over Etretat, the sea and the white cliffs Southwards. The hike is short and of easy. From there you get to see beautiful views of the cliffs and the town. It was built in...
Save Place
Étretat, France
Hiking to the little church, Notre Dame de la Garde, in Etretat is rewarded with this magnificent view. It was already early evening for us. The sun was still warm but feeling breezy too. Very little people up there so all you could hear was the...
Save Place
Étretat, France
After walking around, hiking, all afternoon we sat down to eat at a restaurant, close to the cliffs so we had a great view. As dinner progressed and it got darker I had the immense pleasure to see that the city of Etretat actually lights up the...
Save Place
Étretat, France
This store, Produits du Terroir or local products, was absolutely delightful to see and walk through it. They sell a very wide variety of local jams, sauces, Calvados. Calvados is an apple brandy from the French region of Lower Normandy. Apple...
Save Place
76400 Fécamp, France
Walking around Fécamp, a major town on the Alabaster Coast of France, you cannot miss this beautiful church. Although ancient documents (1006 and 1088) attest to the establishment of the church of Saint-Etienne, it is very likely that it already...
Save Place
76400 Fécamp, France
The extraordinary history of Benedictine starts at Fecamp Abbey where the Benedictine monks lived. The visit consists of two parts, one being the history and the second, the crafting of the Benedictine liqueur. You start in the Gothic Room. Here...
Save Place
76400 Fécamp, France
The second part of the visit at the Benedictine Palace is the distillery. The Benedictine liqueur is and has always been produced here. Distillation is not performed every day which may leave you with the impression that you are visiting a museum...
Save Place
76400 Fécamp, France
Fécamp developed over the centuries to become the leading French cod-fishing port, and a museum is devoted to the "Terre-neuvas", the Fécamp fishermen who caught cod in the waters off Newfoundland. The fishermen's houses can be seen by the port,...
Save Place
Veules-les-Roses, France
Driving through the French countryside in September is such a pleasure. The farmers are making the hay barrels which, to tell you the truth, I love allot. Driving on the Alabaster coast you see so many fields full of them. This one I love so much...
Save Place
Veules-les-Roses, France
The beach at Veules-les-Roses is one of the best I have ever seen. It was recomended to us by the owner of the camp we stayed at in Normandy. She said it is a must see and I understood why when I was standing in the place I took this photo. The...
Save Place
Veules-les-Roses, France
We walked for a few hours in Veules-les-Roses. It's a small town but oh so beautiful. Everywhere you turn there are stone houses decorated top to bottom with multi colored flowers. At every corner there is a restaurant or a boulangerie selling...
Save Place
Étretat, France
You cannot walk on the strand of Etretat without being hit by the food smell from the various restaurants present there. We chose Les Roches Blanches because I was intrigued by the seafood cassoulet. Living in the Mons area, Belgium I discovered...
Save Place
Étretat, France
Visiting Upper Normandy was simply amazing. Étretat was one of the places in France I dreamed of seeing, for a long time. When I got to the top of the cliffs and got to see this breathtaking view I was speechless. Like a kid who really wanted...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25