Exploring Patagonia, Chile

Patagonia in Chile is infamous, and synonymous, with adventure travel. I recently participated in Chile's first ever Adventure Week, where we explored several regions of Chile: Punta Arenas in Patagonia, situated on the Magellan Strait and the southernmost continental city of the Americas, just 1,000 km from the start of the Antarctic; the Los Lagos Region, the country's lakes and volcanoes district; and the Aysen Region, known for it's stunning mountain views and its remarkable marble caves.