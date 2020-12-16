Exploring Patagonia, Chile
Collected by Ashley Castle Pittman , AFAR Ambassador
Patagonia in Chile is infamous, and synonymous, with adventure travel. I recently participated in Chile's first ever Adventure Week, where we explored several regions of Chile: Punta Arenas in Patagonia, situated on the Magellan Strait and the southernmost continental city of the Americas, just 1,000 km from the start of the Antarctic; the Los Lagos Region, the country's lakes and volcanoes district; and the Aysen Region, known for it's stunning mountain views and its remarkable marble caves.
Bahía Dorita s/n, Cisnes, Región de Aysén del General Carlos Ibáñez del Campo, Chile
Reachable only by boat, Puyuhuapi Lodge & Spa has incredible views of virgin forest, mountains, and water. The Aysén region is one of the least accessible, less touristy areas of Chile, and it’s really worth going the extra mile. The hotel was...
Puerto Montt, Los Lagos Region, Chile
Nomads of the Seas is a state-of-the-art Expedition Cruise, based out of the bay of Puerto Montt in the Los Lagos Region of Chile. Chosen by Forbes Magazine in 2010 as one of the best Fly Fishing operations in the world, Nomads of the Seas is a...
Located on the shores of Lake General Carrera and close to one of the world's most beautiful places, the Marble Caves and El Catedral (http://www.afar.com/highlights/visit-one-of-the-earths-most-beautiful-places-the-marble-caves-in-chile...
Only reachable by boat or kayak, take a ride on the aqua blue waters of Lake General Carrera until you reach The Marble Caves, where the Cathedral (El Catedral) is located. The caves are an extremely special geological formation of varying colors...
Klenner 349, Puerto Varas, Región de los Lagos, Chile
Located in Chile's Los Lagos Region, an area filled with lakes and volcanoes, and situated right atop Lake Llanquihue, Hotel Patagonico is a beautiful haven of warmth and comfort tucked in an area known for its adventure sports and activities....
San Pedro 311, Puerto Varas, Región de los Lagos, Chile
Get ready for a rush of adrenaline as you splash through the class III and IV rapids of the Petrohue River with Ko'Kayak, located in the Vicente Perez Rosales National Park. The water is crystal clear, and you'll be suited up with a full wetsuit...
Puerto Varas, Los Lagos Region, Chile
Tucked away in a cozy cabin in the woods, enjoy a home cooked hot meal at Senda Nativa Romahue in the Los Lagos Region of Chile, as you listen to the crackling fire and learn about the native species of this region. A place for trekking, bird...
Croacia 961, Punta Arenas, Región de Magallanes y de la Antártica Chilena, Chile
Only accessible by boat or kayak, this remote and beautiful lodge can be a stopover for a hot, delicious meal and a warm fire with a day-long kayaking adventure on the Strait of Magellan with Kayak Agua Fresca, or you can pack your bags and stay a...
Croacia 961, Punta Arenas, Región de Magallanes y de la Antártica Chilena, Chile
See our full list of Where to Go in 2015. Drive 60 km south of Punta Arenas, the southernmost continental city of the Americas, to the remote and seemingly untouched spot where the kayaks will be put in to the Strait of Magellan. With Kayak Agua...
Punta Arenas, Región de Magallanes y de la Antártica Chilena, Chile
Chile is a unique country, in that most places are beautifully situated right in between the ocean and the mountains. The city of Punta Arenas is bordered on one side by the Strait of Magellan, and the other by the Andes. Located in the heart of...
Agua Fresca, Punta Arenas, Región de Magallanes y de la Antártica Chilena, Chile
See our full list of Where to Go in 2015. Pull up to the stables at Agua Fresca in Punta Arenas, and feel like you've stepped into a time past. The horses are healthy and strong, donning thick coats that keep them warm through Patagonia's cold...
Pedro Sarmiento de Gamboa 01855, Punta Arenas, Región de Magallanes y de la Antártica Chilena, Chile
Located in the very southern part of Chile, before the country becomes an archipelago that has been cut over millions of years by shifting glaciers, you'll find Punta Arenas, a vibrant city of color and culture. The town sits right on the Strait...
Fundo el Rosario, Casablanca, Región de Valparaíso, Chile
In the lush countryside outside of Santiago in Casablanca lies Matetic Vineyards, Chile’s largest fully organic and biodynamic winery. Matetic is a full-service experience, where you can stay in a gorgeous property on-site or come for a day tour...
