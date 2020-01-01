Where are you going?
Exploring Oaxaca's Cuisine and Culture

Sponsored by Visit Mexico
Oaxaca belongs at the top of the must-experience list for any traveler interested in Mexican culture. The city has an enchanting historic center that’s been named a UNESCO World Heritage Site. It’s also celebrated as one of the country’s culinary capitals, known for its mescals, tamales, and a variety of rich, flavorful moles. You'll experience both on the itinerary at AFAR Journeys created by Katie Cadar of TravelStore, a member of the AFAR Travel Advisory Council.
Cathedral of Our Lady of the Assumption

Av. de la Independencia 700, Centro, 68000 Oaxaca, Oax., Mexico
Oaxaca is among the oldest cities in North America, having been founded in 1521—though there were even earlier Zapotec and Mixtec settlements dating back thousands of years. Construction of Oaxaca's cathedral began just 14 years after the city was...
Jardín Etnobotánico de Oaxaca

Reforma s/n, Centro, 68000 Oaxaca, Oax., Mexico
The Jardín Etnobotánico de Oaxaca is a surprising botanical garden in the heart of the city. More than 900 different species of plants grow in what was once the farm of a Dominican convent built in the 16th and 17th centuries. Native cacti of ...
San Bartolo Coyotepec

San Bartolo Coyotepec, Oaxaca, Mexico
For travelers who appreciate folk art and crafts, there are a number of towns outside Oaxaca where artisans create beautiful pieces following age-old techniques. San Bartolo Coyotepec is a small Zapotec community just eight miles from Oaxaca. It...
Casa Oaxaca

Calle de Manuel García Vigil 407, RUTA INDEPENDENCIA, Centro, 68000 Oaxaca, Oax., Mexico
Katie Cadar of TravelStore, a member of the AFAR Travel Advisory Council, has created an itinerary that focuses on the city's culture and cuisine. Among the stops are San Jerónimo Tlacochahuaya, where the economy revolves around the...
Hierve el Agua

Oaxaca, Mexico
The itinerary to Oaxaca designed by Katie Cadar of TravelStore, a member of the AFAR Travel Advisory Council, includes not just cultural and culinary highlights, but some natural ones too. For an excursion to the unusual geological attraction of...
These Are the Most Powerful Passports in the World in 2020
Anthony Bourdain Was Writing a Travel Guide Before His Death, and It’s Being Published This Fall
Puerto Rico Is Open for Tourism, Despite All Those Grim Earthquake Headlines
How to Visit the National Parks for Free in 2020
