Exploring Oaxaca's Cuisine and Culture

Oaxaca belongs at the top of the must-experience list for any traveler interested in Mexican culture. The city has an enchanting historic center that’s been named a UNESCO World Heritage Site. It’s also celebrated as one of the country’s culinary capitals, known for its mescals, tamales, and a variety of rich, flavorful moles. You'll experience both on the itinerary at AFAR Journeys created by Katie Cadar of TravelStore, a member of the AFAR Travel Advisory Council.