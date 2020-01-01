Exploring Northern India
Collected by Melissa U
List View
Map View
Save Place
Plot No:602, Dr BR Ambedkar Road, Pali Mala Rd, Bandra West, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400050, India
"Mumbai is where many cultures come together, and the food highlights this," Chelsea said of her time in Mumbai. She particularly loved the Pali Village Cafe, a hip little eatery in Bandra, [which] mixes Parisian with Italian and Indian."
This...
This...
Save Place
Ranakpur, Rajasthan 306702, India
The 1444 exquisite, carved marble pillars of Ranakpur's Jain temple are an exceptional example of faith and artistry. Ranakpur is a village in the Pali district of Rajasthan and is located between Jodhpur and Udaipur. No two pillars are the same...
Save Place
Ajabgarh, Rajasthan 301027, India
Frankly I am at a loss of words to properly describe my first Aman experience. But I tell you this: if you can EVER wing a stay here, or at any other Aman Resort... DO. IT. Right from the start the way I was welcomed at Amanbagh got under my skin,...
Save Place
Dastkari Kendra. Village Kuthalpura Maliyan. Sherpur Khilchipur PO., Kutalpura Maliyan, Rajasthan 322001, India
In their own words, Dastkar Ranthambhore is a grass root social enterprise dedicated to providing an alternative source of income to women living around the Ranthambhore National Park. Dastkar strongly promotes the survival of some rare...
Save Place
Bhangarh, Rajasthan 301410, India
Legend has it that this now uninhabited city of once magnificent bazaars, palace, gardens, temples and bathing pools was deserted overnight (only a generation after its completion), having been cursed by an evil court magician, Selu Sewra, who had...
Save Place
Ground Floor Taj Palace, Sardar Patel Marg, Diplomatic Enclave, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi, Delhi 110021, India
Imagine a scene from Scott F. Fitzgerald’s Great Gatsby where a live jazz band serenades guests as they subliminally move to the rhythm of the music, with hors d’oeuvres in one hand and a vodka martini in the other. Expect a mirrored image of the...
Save Place
C-98, Cement Godown Gali, Swarn Park Udyog Nagar, Mundka, Rajpath Area, Central Secretariat, New Delhi, Delhi 110041, India
Spice Route is a heavenly experience where deep colors meet exotic spices. Located in the grand Imperial Hotel, I found the restaurant to be one of the most visually stunning places I’ve ever seen. Restaurants in 5-star hotels are generally known...
Save Place
North Wing, VIPPS Centre, Plot No. 2, L.S.C. Masjid Moth, Greater Kailash II, Masjid Moth, Greater Kailash, New Delhi, Delhi 110048, India
Smokehouse Grill is a true novelty in the hospitality scene of Delhi. It's an absolute treat for beef-starved tourists in India. It’s one of the very few places in Delhi that has started serving India’s holy animal on a plate. Aside from the...
Popular Stories
- 1 Where to Go in Summer Download and Buckle Up—These Are the Best Podcasts for Your Next Road Trip
- 2 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 3 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever