Exploring Melbourne and Victoria

In January and February of 2013, I journeyed all over the continent of Australia experiencing Oz for the #SeeAustralia campaign. The city of Melbourne and the state of Victoria thrilled me more than any other place I went, I could easily live there and I definitely want to go back!
45 Flinders Ln, Melbourne VIC 3000, Australia
Cumulus, Inc. in Melbourne was, without hesitation, the best dining experience I had while on the continent of Australia. Is it fair to build up a meal so boldly for a restaurant that changes its menu frequently, if not daily? Perhaps not....
30 Dickmann St, Richmond VIC 3121, Australia
When my alarm went off at 3:30 in the morning, I considered "calling in sick." At that moment, I thought nothing in the world could be worth the loss of almost an entire night's sleep. Instead, I dialed a number and found out weather conditions...
50 Parkers Access Track, Wattle Hill VIC 3237, Australia
The 12 Apostles are one of the most visited of landmarks or natural elements in Victoria, Australia. Most, drive to see the rock formations which jut out from land into the crashing ocean waves. Visitors can also ride in a helicopter over the...
Port Campbell VIC 3269, Australia
Australia’s Great Ocean Road tops the world’s coastal drives with its dramatic coastline from Melbourne to Adelaide. Rough waves and wind relentlessly beat against the harsh cliffs and leave behind battle wounds of bizarre limestone rock...
Great Ocean Rd, Princetown VIC 3269, Australia
Visitors to Victoria, Australia can see the famous 12 Apostles by foot, by car or via the air. I did all three and while I enjoyed the hike most because I loved seeing so much of the surrounding landscape, I recommend a ride up in the air over the...
41B Gipps St, Port Fairy VIC 3284, Australia
At the end of a long travel day, filled with hiking and including a ride in a helicopter, we pulled into the small town of Port Fairy along the Moyne River and I sighed with relief the instant I saw the whitewashed walls and iron entrance gate of...
20 Bank St, Port Fairy VIC 3284, Australia
Giovanni De Cicco and Ashley Miller run an authentic Italian restaurant in small Port Fairy, Victoria. From the entrance, which is unusual, to the warm light and European antiques inside -- everything about L'Edera is memorable. The bluestone...
1 Bailey St, Timboon VIC 3268, Australia
When my guide described the place we were stopping for lunch, on our way back to Melbourne following completion of the Great Ocean Road, I pictured a truck stop; an American, side-of-the-road barn with quick eats that would offer McDonalds or...
