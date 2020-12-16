Exploring Flevoland province, Netherlands
We had a fantastic long weekend in Flevoland region and loved every minute of it.We explored some of the not so known Netherlands. The tulip fields and this small traditional Dutch town made for a great family weekend away.
Urk, Netherlands
Urk is a charming little fishing village in the Flevoland region. A must see as it is one of the most traditional villages in Netherlands. It's not a tourist destination at all, we were probably the only ones there, at that time. Restaurant prices...
Urk, Netherlands
I absolutely loved the houses in Urk. Very charming. You can take pictures, people do not mind it, they are nice and welcoming and the thing that impressed me the most is the everybody says Hello to you.
Urk, Netherlands
What a great advise :). Urk's residents have amazing talent at decorating their front porches. Each house has unique decorations that make the whole place a fairytale place.
Urk, Netherlands
While in Urk, you have to try the sea food and fish at the De Zeebodem restaurant. It is amazing!! Prices are great, 15 euro can buy you this amazing plate of 2 whole fish, fries and salad served with the most amazing tartar sauce I have ever had....
Urk, Netherlands
Urk Lighthouse is a lighthouse in Urk at the eastern banks of the IJsselmeer. From 1617 a coal fire was used for the local fishermen as well as for the ships sailing from Amsterdam to the North Sea. The current lighthouse station was established...
Urk, Netherlands
This was simply amazing, three types of smoked fish with fresh lettuce and a wonderful vinaigrette. De Zeebodem restaurant is a must while in Urk. The restaurant is right in the marina so stay outside on the terrace to smell the sea, feel the...
Flevoland, Netherlands
It's that time of the year again when millions of tulips blanket Netherlands. I prefer this to Keukenhof park in Lisse which for my taste is way to crowded.
Urk, Netherlands
I really love windmills and Netherlands is full of them so that was a good fit :) . In Urk there are lots of windmills right by the sea. There is a walking path that leads right to them and they just roar from spinning so fast in the wind, pretty...
Urk, Netherlands
I love houses with character and Urk has plenty of them. Flowers, topiary, beautiful lace curtains in every window. I could not keep myself from falling in love with this town. I cannot wait to return.
Urk, Netherlands
I could not get enough of the beauty of the houses in Urk. Very clean and beautifully decorated. People take great pride in their homes so everywhere you turn there are flowers and pretty garden decorations which make this little town so quaint....
Emmeloord, Netherlands
Now that we are 4 in the family we are forced to always get a family room in the hotels in Europe. The last 2 trips we did we opted for camping sites and have been very pleasantly impressed. This one, in Emmelrood was very nice, in the forest. We...
Oosterringweg 34, 8315 PV Luttelgeest, Netherlands
This exhibit has to be the best I have seen. It's very large and set up really beautiful in 4 parts. One part is the tropical forest full of all kind of orchids. You cross small bridges over ponds full of koi fish, that you can feed from the...
