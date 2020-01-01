Exploring Flanders
Collected by Clare Olivares , AFAR Local Expert
List View
Map View
Save Place
Bruges, Belgium
If it's raining when you arrive in Brugge don't sit in your room brooding. Head out for a walk along the canals. You'll find all sorts of interesting sights like this mash of bikes pulled from the canal bottom. Very sculptural don't you think?
Save Place
Bruges, Belgium
Across the street from the Sint-Salvatorskathedraal (St. Salvator Cathedral) you'll find this little shop that serves traditional belgian fries, brochettes, croquettes, fish sandwiches, and grilled meats on a stick. Grab your food and a Belgian...
Save Place
N455 16, 9980 Sint-Laureins, Belgium
Prestige Tea Room is a lovely patisserie and café in the heart of Brugge. You pass through a chocolate and patisserie counter before entering the tearoom which has a lovely old world feel. It is elegantly decorated with sconces, painted cherubs...
Save Place
Fernand Scribedreef 1, 9000 Gent, Belgium
In Ghent's MSK you'll find a wonderful collection of Flemish art including works by Hieronymus Bosch and James Ensor. Here I discovered the wonderful paintings of Belgian painters Emile Claus and Théo Van Rysselberghe. The main goal of the museum...
Popular Stories
- 1 Where to Go in Summer Download and Buckle Up—These Are the Best Podcasts for Your Next Road Trip
- 2 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 3 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever