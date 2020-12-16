Exploring Bologna, Italy
Collected by Matt Long , AFAR Local Expert
Known as one of the culinary capitals of Italy, Bologna takes pride in living up to this accolade. There's a lot more to the city than just food though and spending some time exploring Bologna and the local region is one of the best travel experiences in the world.
Piazza Galvani, 1, 40124 Bologna BO, Italy
At the heart of Bologna is its ancient tradition of scholarship. Home to one of the oldest universities in the world, Bologna has long been known as a city of academics. At the heart of this tradition is the Archiginnasio of Bologna. This 15th...
Via Emilia, 45, 40011 Anzola dell'Emilia BO, Italy
Italy is well known for its food but one of its most famous exports is gelato. A creamy, ice-cream like dessert, gelato can now be found in almost every corner of the world. As one of the main manufacturers of gelato making machines, Carpigiani...
Via Modena, 12, 40019 Sant'Agata Bolognese BO, Italy
Located just outside of Bologna is the famous Lamborghini factory and museum. I’m not a gear head but even I was excited to visit this famous car maker. The museum is a collection of some of the most unique and sought after cars ever made by the...
If you’re a shopper, then Bologna is the city for you. Thanks to the combination of a large student population and a robust corporate climate, the ability to spend some money shopping abounds. One of the top buys can be found at the many food...
Via delle Belle Arti, 17/A, 40126 Bologna BO, Italy
Bologna is well known for its culinary expertise, and one of the best restaurants in town to taste authentic Bolognese cuisine is at the Trattoria Anna Maria. This little restaurant serves only the best food from the Emilia-Romagna region of...
Piazza Galvani, 5, 40124 Bologna BO, Italy
The main church of Bologna, San Petronio Basilica dominates the main plaza. Construction on the church began in the 14th century and was dedicated to a 5th century Bolognese saint. One of the most fascinating parts of the church is the elaborate...
Via Antonio Cavalieri Ducati, 3, 40132 Bologna BO, Italy
When my husband and I visited Italy last year, we each chose one place we wanted to visit. I chose Venice: I wanted to see the famous canals and gondolas first-hand. My husband, a long-time lover of Ducati motorcycles, chose a tour of the Ducati...
Piazza Maggiore, 40124 Bologna BO, Italy
Just off the Piazza Maggiore in Bologna are block after block of picturesque shopping streets. A great restaurants scattered about, where you can eat in the open air.
