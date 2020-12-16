Where are you going?
Explore the Seven Arts This Season

Cities have long been places of innovation, where ideas that have changed the world first emerged. Since it opened 150 years ago, the Café Royal, a hotel of The Set, has been the site of fortuitous, creative encounters. Its list of patrons includes renowned actors, musicians, and writers: Brigitte Bardot, Graham Greene, Mick Jagger, Oscar Wilde, and Virginia Woolf. Café Royal has always nurtured the so-called seven arts, which can also be explored in more depth at these places nearby.
Hotel Café Royal

10 Air St, Soho, London W1B 4DY, UK
Opened in 1865 as a restaurant, event space, and wine store, Café Royal quickly became a gathering spot for London’s intelligentsia and glitterati. Over the following 150 years, everyone from Winston Churchill and Oscar Wilde to...
National Portrait Gallery

St. Martin's Pl, London WC2H 0HE, UK
Nestled in the corner next to the National Gallery on Trafalgar Square, the National Portrait Gallery isn’t as overwhelming as its larger sibling. It’s an absolute beaut of a gallery, with a permanent collection (free to...
Theatre Royal

18 Suffolk St, London SW1Y 4HT, UK
It is perhaps no wonder that the Café Royal has welcomed famous stars of the stage. Within a few blocks of the hotel are some of the West End’s leading theaters: The Prince of Wales, the Apollo, the Queen’s Theater, the Piccadilly, and others. The...
The British Museum

Great Russell St, Bloomsbury, London WC1B 3DG, UK
Given the writers who have visited Café Royal—Oscar Wilde, Graham Greene, Virginia Woolf, and others—you might think it is the literary heart of London. Bloomsbury, a fifteen-minute walk to the east of the hotel, also has a claim on that title....
London Film Museum

45 Wellington St, London WC2E 7BN, UK
One of the seven arts is a relative late addition: film. While you may see stars at Café Royal, you are guaranteed to see them—at least on screen—at the London Film Museum near Covent Garden, a fifteen-minute walk from the hotel. Currently the...
