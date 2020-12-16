Explore the Seven Arts This Season
Cities have long been places of innovation, where ideas that have changed the world first emerged. Since it opened 150 years ago, the Café Royal, a hotel of The Set, has been the site of fortuitous, creative encounters. Its list of patrons includes renowned actors, musicians, and writers: Brigitte Bardot, Graham Greene, Mick Jagger, Oscar Wilde, and Virginia Woolf. Café Royal has always nurtured the so-called seven arts, which can also be explored in more depth at these places nearby.