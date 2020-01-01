explore Orlando foods
Collected by Margarita Marco
List View
Map View
Save Place
1 Jeff Fuqua Blvd, Orlando, FL 32827, USA
Oftentimes people forget that Florida has Southern roots. These restaurants offering farm-fresh, southern-sourced feasts are delicious reminders. Want a side of barbecue to go with the beautiful weather? The brisket at 4 Rivers Smokehouse is so...
Save Place
565 W Fairbanks Ave, Winter Park, FL 32789, USA
It’s no surprise that the opening of this beloved gastropub back in 2007 coincided with Orlando’s rise as a culinary hot spot. While its owners James and Julie Petrakis have not stopped opening other ventures around the city (including...
Save Place
819 E Washington St, Orlando, FL 32801, USA
Chef Chico Mendonça brings a taste of Portugal to Orlando with his food truck, Bem Bom. For the signature Prego de Frango Piri-Piri, he marinates chicken in his own piri-piri and serves it on fresh, warm prego (a crunchy yet chewy...
Save Place
431 E Central Blvd suite c, Orlando, FL 32801, USA
Move over cupcakes: Popsicles are the next big dessert craze in Orlando. After my stroll around Lake Eola, I stopped at the popsicle shop Hyppo. You won't find the popsicles of your childhood here. Hyppo's version is inspired by Mexican paletas...
Save Place
430 E Central Blvd, Orlando, FL 32801, USA
More than 70 wines are available by the glass at this urban-chic wine bar on Lake Eola. The list includes Old and New World bottles, with wines grouped into themed flights (two-ounce samples of four different wines) for those interested in...
Save Place
7786 Sand Lake Rd, Orlando, FL 32819, USA
Located in the Plaza Venezia, a swanky area locals fondly refer to as Restaurant Row, trendy yet comfortable Amura is the perfect place for a date or family dinner. Make a meal for two out of the Dragon and Atomic Bomb rolls, a bento box to share,...
Save Place
8060 Via Dellagio Way, Orlando, FL 32819, USA
Pharmacy is a bit tricky to find on Restaurant Row—you have to take an elevator to the clean modern space. All the dishes are made from organic food sourced from local farms. The season-driven menu changes, but you'll always leave feeling...
Save Place
2589 S Hiawassee Rd, Orlando, FL 32835, USA
It's not just the homesick New Yorkers who fill seats at NYPD Pizza. The pizza joint has also garnered local respect, and numerous awards, for its menu of New York–style pizzas made with NYPD Pizzeria's own pizza dough and specially spiced tomato...
Save Place
101 N Country Club Rd, Lake Mary, FL 32746, USA
Baskets are constantly being refilled during the day with fresh-baked baguettes, chocolate croissants, quiches, and (monstrous) coconut macaroons at this little pastry shop and bakery. Jacqueline, the gracious owner from France, also whips up...
Save Place
Market Promenade Ave, Lake Mary, FL 32746, USA
Some 32 beers on are on tap at the upscale and intimate Liam Fitzpatrick's Irish pub. A lively crowd fills the restaurant and patio during the evenings and weekends. A dueling pianos performance entertains every Saturday night at 9:30 p.m.
Save Place
Orlando, FL, USA
Treehouse Truck in Orlando, FL is a local food truck roaming the streets throughout Central Florida. If you're lucky, you might even find them in Ft. Lauderdale or Miami! Known for some jaw dropping menu items, they have some other must try items....
Save Place
7025 Co Rd 46A #1011, Lake Mary, FL 32746, USA
In the evening, as the temperature lowers, relax. Slow down. Meet friends for a hookah experience. The engaging host Musa will set up the hookah pipe beside your outdoor table and offer a selection of flavors, such as apple, rose, cinnamon, and...
Popular Stories
- 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 3 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever