Explore Montréal with C2 + AFAR
While you will likely want to spend most of your time during C2 Montréal (from May 26 to May 28) at the Innovation Village and attending presentations by some of the renowned speakers on this year’s schedule, we suggest you also find some time to explore the fascinating city that will be your home during the event. AFAR’s local experts and contributors share some of the favorite places to eat and drink, sights to see, and places to stay in this unique and charming city.
138 Avenue Atwater, Montréal, QC H4C 2H6, Canada
The whole province of Quebec takes its agriculture very seriously, and consequently you can find some incredibly fresh, tasty products. The vendors at Atwater Market are passionate about what they sell, and they are more than happy to talk all...
2491 Rue Notre-Dame Ouest, Montréal, QC H3J 1N6, Canada
This Little Burgundy mainstay is the headquarters of chefs David McMillan and Frédéric Morin, the acclaimed and enterprising minds behind an evolving blackboard menu that has been known to feature smoked meat croquettes, house-cured...
3721 Rue Notre-Dame Ouest, Montréal, QC H4C 1P8, Canada
Better than Momofuku's—there, I said it! Everything they make here is delicious! Ready my full review here: http://willtravelforfood.com/2012/07/23/satay-brothers-montreal/
5860 Avenue de Lorimier, Montréal, QC H2G 2N9, Canada
With 20 regular beers on tap and over 100 different bottled brews, Broue Pub Brouhaha—La Maison des Brasseurs is not only famous for its selection but also its atmosphere. Only beer lovers will make the trip to this remote (well, by urban...
1391 Rue Saint-Jacques, Montréal, QC H3C 1H2, Canada
Nora Gray quickly became one of my new favourite restaurants, not only in Montreal but anywhere in the past year. Liverpool House alumni and owners Chef Emma Cardarelli and Sommelier Ryan Gray cook up some serious Sicilian flavours at their casual...
2490 Rue Notre-Dame Ouest, Montréal, QC H3J 1N5, Canada
Almost unchanged since 1912, the Théâtre Corona (Corona Theatre) in Little Burgundy was built to host showings of silent films accompanied by live music and comedy shows by local troupes. You can still find an orchestra pit and the original...
1380 Rue Sherbrooke Ouest, Montréal, QC H3G 1J5, Canada
The Montreal Museum of Fine Arts (Musée des Beaux Arts) is scattered across four different buildings, or pavilions. The Jean-Noël Desmarais Pavilion seen here is the institution's main building, with its international art collection. The other...
55 Rue Saint-Jacques, Montréal, QC H2Y 1K9, Canada
To me, no other place in Montréal represents the city better than Place d'Armes. After all, it is the second oldest public site in the city, and its center is home to a statue of Paul de Chomedey, the founder of Montréal. And the varied...
1100 Rue de la Montagne, Montréal, QC H3G 0A1, Canada
This is a 5-star boutique hotel located in the heart of Montreal, across the street from the Centre Bell, home of Les Montréal Canadiens, and tucked along famed rue Sainte-Catherine. Was I blown away during my stay here? Yeah, and then some. After...
2050 Rue Mansfield, Montréal, QC H3A 1Y9, Canada
Le Germain Montreal closed for renovations in October 2018 and is expected to reopen in May 2019.
On a quiet street between McGill and Peel subway stations in downtown Montreal’s Golden Square Mile district, the boutique Hotel Le Germain evokes a...
1228 Rue Sherbrooke, Montréal, QC H3G 1H6, Canada
First opened for business in 1912, the iconic Ritz-Carlton Montreal—known as "the grande dame of Sherbrooke Street"—began a $200 million facelift in 2008, opening its doors again in 2012. Quebec’s most luxurious and historic...
355 Rue Saint-Jacques, Montréal, QC H2Y 1N9, Canada
The St James is more reminiscent of a European museum than a hotel. The building is an important landmark on historic Rue Saint-Jacques, dating back to 1870, and the hotel's lobby is adorned with antique statues, chandeliers, and paintings. The St...
901 Rue du Square-Victoria, Montréal, QC H2Z 1R1, Canada
W Montreal stands at the intersection of creativity and commerce. One of the city’s coolest hotels is located in the historic Banque du Canada building, on Square Victoria Park. Local DJs spin at the lounge on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday...
