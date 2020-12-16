Explore Canada's History in 31 Ways
Collected by Murissa Shalapata , AFAR Local Expert
Canadian history has long been overshadowed by our southern counterparts. Come explore the country and each province's very unique history from East to West and then back again. From Hudson's Bay Forts and First Nation's art in BC or dinosaurs in Alberta/Saskatchewan to the Viking's settlements in Newfoundland. There's something for everyone here!
Save Place
280 Kwah Rd W, Fort Saint James, BC V0J, Canada
At Fort St James Historical Site you can see one of Canada's oldest and most authentic Hudson's Bay Sites. Suddenly, Canadian history isn't so boring when you are able to experience the HBC store with all the items one would want to buy during...
Save Place
850 River Rd, Prince George, BC V2L 5S8, Canada
Prince George is a city surrounded by forest, rivers and lakes so you can easily imagine how difficult it was settlers to manoeuvre the terrain, survive the winters and work in the hot summers. After a quick hike at the neighbouring Cottonwood...
Save Place
3609 Gordon Dr, Kelowna, BC V1W 4M8, Canada
To celebrate local talents of chefs, vintners and farmers FarmFolk CityFolk, a not for profit organization, held their annual Okanagan Feast of Fields event at Little Church Organics which was a sold out event. Little Church Organics is an urban...
Save Place
2575 Green Lake Rd, Okanagan Falls, BC V0H 1R0, Canada
See Ya Later Ranch Winery, the host site for the kick-off opening reception of the Wine Bloggers' Conference, features one of the best views seen high above the Okanagan Valley, as well as vast acres of growing Gewurztraminer and champions one of...
Save Place
37 King St E, Toronto, ON M5C 1E9, Canada
The King Edward Hotel has been home to many famed figures from Mark Twain, Louis Armstrong. Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton caused a small riot when they stayed in the same room together despite not being married. This was also the hotel that...
Save Place
The Distillery District, Toronto, ON M5A, Canada
Save Place
49 Wellington St E, Toronto, ON M5E 1C9, Canada
Save Place
3625 1 St, Naramata, BC V0H 1N0, Canada
Just a short hour drive away from Kelowna, and only a 5-10 minute drive from Penticton, Naramata sits hidden with acres of green vineyards cascading off of clay cliffs into Lake Okanagan. In the heart Naramara is the historic Naramata Heritage Inn...
Save Place
900 W Georgia St, Vancouver, BC V6C 2W6, Canada
Affectionately nicknamed by locals as the “Castle in the City” for its copper-green, fairytale-like roof, the Fairmont Hotel Vancouver was once a Canadian Pacific Railway hotel—a fact that’s intertwined with the history of...
Save Place
1 Côte de la Citadelle, Québec, QC G1R 3R2, Canada
I've been to Québec City several times, and it's never boring. Street art is all over Vieux-Québec (The "Old" city)—sculpture, plantings, frescoes... This is the Fresque du Petit Champlain, just a couple of blocks from the St. Lawrence River, a...
Save Place
6393 NW Marine Dr, Vancouver, BC V6T 1Z2, Canada
Part of the University of British Columbia, this museum houses one of the finest collections of Northwest Coast Aboriginal art, including bentwood boxes, feast dishes, totem poles, and canoes from the Haida and Coast Salish people. Some of these...
Save Place
32 Avenue Bégin, Lévis, QC G6Y 4B8, Canada
One of the best views of Québec City is from the water; take a ferry ride across the St. Lawrence river from the base of the old city across to Lévis. (A round-trip is a relaxing half-hour at most.) Looking back at Québec, you'll agree with...
Save Place
Jasper, AB T0E 1E0, Canada
The jewel of Jasper National Forest, Angel Glacier is a remnant of a retreating glacier on Mount Edith Cavell's north face. (The glacier's name is a reference to its white "wings" of ice.) Venture to the bottom and you'll find a small,...
Save Place
649 Humboldt St, Victoria, BC V8W 1A7, Canada
Yes, my five-year-old was probably the target demographic for this place, but there were plenty of people without kids here, too. Because where else are you going to see an entire working sawmill built in miniature? Where else are you going to...
Save Place
5425 Sackville St, Halifax, NS B3J 3Y3, Canada
Since 1749, there have been a series of four different forts on top of citadel hill in the middle of downtown Halifax. The highest point in the city, the current fort was built in 1856 is now a popular tourist attraction. Recognized as a National...
Save Place
405 Spray Ave, Banff, AB T1L 1J4, Canada
Set in the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Banff National Park, the year-round Fairmont Banff Springs was the brainchild of Sir William Cornelius Van Horne, president of the Canadian Pacific Railway. On arrival at Banff, the tourism visionary made...
Save Place
1055 Marginal Rd, Halifax, NS B3H 4P7, Canada
The Canadian Museum of Immigration at Pier 21 (also known as simply 'Pier 21') is the location where over one million immigrants entered Canada for the first time from 1928-1971. Similar to New York's Ellis Island, today Pier 21 has been...
Save Place
90 Church St, Guysborough, NS B0H 1N0, Canada
Head to the docks when the fishing boats come in with the rest of the locals and pick our your dinner for the night. We picked up lobster and the chef at DesBarres Manor Inn cooked them up for us! The loveable town of Guysborough where they brew...
Save Place
4818 Chemin Royal, Saint-Jean-de-l'Île-d'Orléans, QC G0A 3W0, Canada
While a great deal of the appeal of the Ile d'Orleans is its rural beauty, it also has an interesting history. A particularly nice example of that history is the Manoir Mauvide-Genest, which dates to the mid-18th century, and offers a glimpse into...
Save Place
4333 Main St, Whistler, BC V0N 1B4, Canada
Whistler has come a long way from its pioneer outpost roots to the world-renowned ski resort we know it as today. To learn more about the history of the area and how this transformation occurred, I recommend checking out the Whistler Museum. Here...
Save Place
1900 Heritage Dr SW, Calgary, AB T2V 2X3, Canada
Heritage Park's antique steam train thunders through the Living Historical Village, giving the park a sense of place in time that deepens the experience for visitors young and old. History comes alive on two wheels at Heritage Park, though...
Save Place
1500 N Dinosaur Trail, Drumheller, AB T0J 0Y0, Canada
The Royal Tyrrell is a family-friendly shrine to all things dino, and would feel like one of the world's most beautiful art galleries if so many of the exhibits weren't so hands-on, though I'll admit I was warned at least twice to keep from...
Save Place
260 Scenic Caves Rd, The Blue Mountains, ON L9Y 0P2, Canada
Walk a suspension bridge, zip line through the Niagara Escarpment, traipse along the tree canopy, or explore the nooks and caverns of the caves. Scenic Caves offers adventures in weather warm and cold, as it also serves as a starting point for...
Save Place
Fort MacLeod, AB T0L 0Z0, Canada
From a distance, Head-Smashed-In Buffalo Jump looks like any other Canadian Rockies foothill area, but closer inspection reveals a UNESCO World Heritage site that holds 6,000 years of First Nations (native peoples') history beneath its grassy...
Save Place
Hwy 16 E, Tofield, AB T0B 4J0, Canada
The Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Village is a living history museum and one of Canada's premier historical sites. The Village, notable for the ethnic Ukrainian and Canadian cast members who live and act in full period costume, is both engaging and...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25