Experiences in Spain
Collected by Rachel Webb
A collecion of some of my top favourite Spanish experiences on Afar.
Save Place
Albaicín, Granada, Spain
No trip to Granada is complete without wandering the narrow streets of the Albaicin neighborhood. The courtyards, baths, parks, churches and views of the Alhambra are a collective and colorful open air museum of patterns. This part of town feels...
Save Place
Granada, Spain
Crispy stacks of churros and a cafe con leche in the Spanish morning sun. Welcome to Granada.
Save Place
Calle Nápoles, s/n, 18100 Armilla, Granada, Spain
If you walk above the Alhambra, through the multitudes of parking lots, you will reach the old Granada Cemetery. I stumbled on this by accident and spent an hour wandering this massive space. This is the largest Cemetery I have seen and I was...
Save Place
Calle Manuel Rojas Marcos, 3, 41004 Sevilla, Spain
Cristina Hoyos, probably the most famous flamenco dancer of all time (her image from the 1960s is often used to represent the iconic flamenco dancer, with a slicked-back raven-black chignon and a fiercely passionate demeanor), founded this museum...
Save Place
C. Capataz Manuel Santiago, 41003 Sevilla, Spain
Unlike Granada the tapas in Seville do not come free with your drink, however they can be worth their price. My favorite tapas spot has become "La Huerta" in plaza Teceros, or the bar with the blue tables. My favorite dishes are Bunuelos de la...
Save Place
Calle Cardenal Herrero, 1, 14003 Córdoba, Spain
The landmark cathedral in Cordoba, Spain is the Mosque of Córdoba. You might be amazed by the bell tower, the stone path, and the orange trees. However, the moment you stepped into the prayer hall, it will take your breath away.
Save Place
Calle Judíos, Córdoba, Spain
If you are looking for truly unique and beautiful gifts from Andalusia, Spain, look no farther than the Zoco Artisan Market in Cordoba. This shop is filled with jewelry, hand painted tiles, shawls, pottery and other local crafts. There are...
Save Place
Av. de la Constitución, s/n, 41004 Sevilla, Spain
The immense Gothic Cathedral of Seville was built on the site of an ancient Muslim mosque. It was completed in the early 16th century and was designated a Roman Catholic cathedral. Since 1987, this cathedral has been a UNESCO World Heritage Site...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25