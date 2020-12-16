Experience Paul Gauguin Cruises Polynesian Voyages

The exquisite islands of French Polynesia form the majestic backdrop when you sail its waters while experiencing the ultimate luxury that is Paul Gauguin Cruises. You’ll find a paradise that has drawn visitors and inspired the artistic imagination since time began. While onboard a ship designed to indulge its guests, you will be treated to a journey filled with superior staff and incredible entertainment, dining, and engaging programs, and all at a single rate that includes almost everything.