Experience Europe with Seabourn

Europe’s coastline is the most elaborate of any continent; none other has such a high ratio of shoreline to interior. The result is an intriguingly diverse environment for travelers to explore. Coastal cities, towns, and villages reveal fascinating marks of contact, conquest, and renaissance. From the sun-blessed south to glaciers of its Arctic shores, Europe offers enough stories and adventures to fill a lifetime—especially when you experience it on a small-ship, ultra-luxury Seabourn cruise.
Ephesus

Atatürk Mh., Ephesus Archaeological Museum, Uğur Mumcu Sevgi Yolu, 35920 Selçuk/İzmir, Turkey
Countless travelers flock to the city of Ephesus on Turkey’s western coast to admire the ruins left behind by the Romans and other ancient empires. But only a select few—guests of Seabourn cruises—are invited to turn up at sunset for a private...
Valletta

Seabourn has partnered with UNESCO to promote sustainable tourism at World Heritage properties—remarkable sites designated for their outstanding universal value. On Mediterranean sailings, you have the chance to explore Malta’s current capital of...
Messina

Via G. Garibaldi, 231, 98122 Messina ME, Italy
Seabourn’s restaurants focus on regional cuisine prepared with fresh, seasonal ingredients—often sourced at local markets. And guests can get an insider’s perspective by spending an afternoon with a Seabourn chef at a produce or fish market in...
Primosten

Rupe, 22202, Primošten, Croatia
Seabourn’s signature Marina Days allow guests to swim, kayak, water ski, or windsurf in some of the world’s most breathtaking warm-water locations. How does it work exactly? The ship will drop anchor close to the scenic shore and lower the aft of...
Greece

Greece
The discoveries don’t stop when you’re at sea; Seabourn finds plenty of ways to keep its discerning guests engaged. For starters, consider your company onboard: outstanding adventurers, artists, historians, and the business elite join the Seabourn...
