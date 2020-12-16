Where are you going?
Experience Adventure in Baja California Sur

Collected by Ashley Castle Pittman , AFAR Ambassador
Growing up in Texas, I have made many trips to Mexico-- but I had never ventured to the Baja Peninsula, and didn't know much about it outside of Cabo San Lucas. What I found on this recent trip, is a world of adventure. Jacques Cousteau called Baja's waters the "aquarium of the world," and Baja California has also been referred to as the Galapagos of North America. After my time there, it's easy to see why: Baja is teeming with natural wonder and wildlife.
Cabo San Lucas

Cabo San Lucas, Baja California Sur, Mexico
Un-Cruise Adventures is all about experiences: not only cruising on the open seas, but exploring a place by kayak, by snorkel, and other off-the-beaten-path explorations. It's a small ship cruising experience that summers in Alaska and winters in...
Los Islotes

Los Islotes, Mexico
There is a reason why Baja California Sur has been called the "Galapagos of North America." Take a day trip to Los Islotes, a craggy rock island in the Sea of Cortez that's about a 2 hour boat ride from La Paz, the capitol city of Baja California...
Ensenada Grande

After a thrilling day of diving and snorkeling with sea lions at Los Islotes, our dive boat with Fun Baja headed over to Ensenada Grande, a remote and uninhabited beach located on the Sea of Cortez in Baja California, Sur. The water is bluer than...
The Bay of La Paz

It's no wonder that Jacques Cousteau referred to Baja's marine-rich waters as the "aquarium of the world." With some of the best spots on the planet to see marine wildlife, one of these experiences is provided by Fun Baja, an adventure travel...
Costa Baja Resort and Spa

Rosaura Zapata 1125, Bahía Asunción, 23960 Mulegé, B.C.S., Mexico
After a day packed with adventure activities, with salty hair and a sandy swimsuit, nothing beats coming back to a hot shower and a fluffy bed at Costa Baja Resort and Spa in La Paz. With comfortable rooms with a view, a luxurious pool area, and a...
Hotel California

Calle Benito Juárez S/N, Centro, 23300 Todos Santos, B.C.S., Mexico
If you've ever heard the Eagles song "Hotel California," you've probably wondered whether it was inspired by a real-life equivalent. Eagles members have denied "Hotel California" is anything other than a metaphor, but that's never stopped visitors...
Los Cerritos Beach

El Pescadero, Baja California Sur, Mexico
It's true: anyone can learn to surf. Todos Santos is known worldwide amongst surfers for its waves, and Los Cerritos Beach is the perfect spot to test your balance and learn to surf with Mario Surf School. With the expert instruction of Mario and...
Magdalena Bay

Magdalena Bay, Baja California Sur, Mexico
Magdalena Bay, or Bahia Magdalena, is the home to prolific marine life, including migratory whales, sea turtles, dolphins, fish and birds. Filled with sprawling groves of mangroves trees that serve as protection to the area's wildlife, it is a...
RED Sustainable Travel

Magdalena Bay, Baja California Sur, Mexico
As their website puts it, RED Sustainable Travel is much (much) more than a tour company: they work to finance crucial conservation projects throughout Baja Sur, and one that you can experience first-hand is the work that RED does with Grupo...
El Rosario Valley

After setting off from our beachfront oasis at the Loreto Bay Spa and Resort, we headed out with Aventuras Mexico Profundo and found ourselves driving through dramatic desert landscapes, with thousands of these staggeringly giant cacti that are...
Concepcion Bay

You can hop on the Pacific Coast Highway in California and take Route 1 all the way down to the blue waters of Concepcion Bay. Driving along an ocean with such vibrant shades of blue and green is the best way to cruise, with fields of massive...
Sierra de San Francisco Mountains

Tucked in the Sierra de San Francisco mountains, lie cave paintings that are over 7,500 years old and were declared in 1993 a Cultural World Heritage site. The paintings have been preserved with surprising clarity, as you can easily make out...
Mulegé

Madero 3, Centro, 23900 Heroica Mulegé, B.C.S., Mexico
It's no wonder that when the Jesuits came across this oasis in the desert, they decided to build a mission here in the early 1700's, the Santa Rosalia de Mulege. Overlooking this stunning view of tall palm trees in the middle of the desert, this...
Laguna San Ignacio

San Ignacio Lagoon, Baja California Sur, Mexico
The drive to Kuyima, Aventuras Mexico Profundo's Whale Watching Camp, is a long one- but unbelievably worthwhile. The camp is located on Laguna San Ignacio, one of the best spots in Baja to see and interact with grey whales. It is neatly arranged,...
San Ignacio Lagoon

San Ignacio Lagoon, Mexico
When we arrived the previous evening to Kuyima Whale Watching Camp with Aventuras Mexico Profundo, we received a short briefing at dinner that evening about the whales we would be seeing bright and early the following morning. The briefing, though...
