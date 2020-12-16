Experience Adventure in Baja California Sur

Growing up in Texas, I have made many trips to Mexico-- but I had never ventured to the Baja Peninsula, and didn't know much about it outside of Cabo San Lucas. What I found on this recent trip, is a world of adventure. Jacques Cousteau called Baja's waters the "aquarium of the world," and Baja California has also been referred to as the Galapagos of North America. After my time there, it's easy to see why: Baja is teeming with natural wonder and wildlife.