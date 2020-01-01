Exchange options
Collected by Bryan Kinkade , AFAR Staff
Latin America
I didn't expect after spending the day hiking around Machu Picchu to experience another moment of breathtaking beauty. The town of Aquas Calientes exists among a raging river that demands your attention. While waiting for the train I looked over a...
Misiones Province, Argentina
Certain things in life are simply impossible to adequately capture in a mere photograph. Iguazú Falls is definitely one of them, and above is my best effort to convey the epic expanse of 'The Devil's Throat.' Situated on the border of Brazil and...
San Nicolás, Buenos Aires, Argentina
Young Argentine chefs trained in Europe’s top kitchens are returning home to reinvent their national cuisine. Dante Liporace, the el Bulli– trained chef of Tarquino is one of the leaders of the movement, known as La Nueva Cocina Argentina. His...
Av. Francisco Bhering, s/n - Ipanema, Rio de Janeiro - RJ, 22080-050, Brazil
There may be no better place in Rio to watch the sunset than Arpoador Rock. Wedged in between Ipanema and Copacabana, is it a gathering point for Cariocas and tourists alike to toast the day with a fresh caipirinha. Watch the sun fade behind...
Rio has never been busier. The city is building up and out for the 2014 World Cup and the 2016 Summer Olympics. Part of a massive port facelift, the Museum of Art of Rio opens later this year. But in colonial bairros, such as Santa Teresa, fresh...
Santo Cristo, Rio de Janeiro - State of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
If you've skydived or bungee jumped and think that you've done it all, think again. Hang gliding with Mosquito, one of Rio's most well-known and experienced gliders (he's been flying for over 34 years), is a totally new experience. "Get ready to...
Bolívar 970, C1066AAT, C1066 AAT, Buenos Aires, Argentina
Nothing better than to walk amidst the stalls of San Telmo market on a crisp Sunday. The smell of parrilla wafting through the air, inter tangled with the ever-present sound of tango. And chatter. Nothing you need to buy. Everything you need to...
Rio de Janeiro - State of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Rio’s cocktail scene depends upon a cane liquor called cachaça. Sweet and strong, cachaça packs a giddying punch into the city’s signature cocktail, the caipirinha. The mix of cachaça, lime, and sugar will have you dancing to the beat of the samba...
