Exceptional Experiences Across the Globe
Collected by Julia Cosgrove , AFAR Staff
The world is an amazing place, full of the most exceptional travel experiences. From Istanbul’s Grand Bazaar to Portland favorite Powell’s City of Books, from Multnomah Falls to Byron Bay, and from the traditional weavings of Bali to the rich cuisine of Italy, there’s much to see, and there’s no time like the present. Use this list as inspiration for your next trip!
47 E 60th St, New York, NY 10022, USA
Early this spring, I had an hour to kill in Manhattan, so I ducked into the Grolier Club, America's oldest bibliophilic society, where I saw a fascinating exhibit devoted to Wunderkammer, the cabinets of curiosities that originated in 16th-century...
Byron Bay NSW 2481, Australia
Jl. Raya Candidasa, Sengkidu, Manggis, Kabupaten Karangasem, Bali 80871, Indonesia
Visit this quiet village in eastern Bali for hand-loomed geringsing ikat weavings. Protected from outside development, the village still operates according to ancient traditions, and the residents are descended from one of the oldest Balinese...
20 State Park Beach Rd, Barnard, VT 05031, USA
Just outside of Woodstock, Vermont, Silver Lake is a picturesque body of water, complete with kayak, canoe, and pedal boat rentals. I recommend paddling around the perimeter, then hauling the boat back to the beach and hopping in the water for a...
3885 Cesar Chavez, San Francisco, CA 94131, USA
Located in San Francisco’s Noe Valley, culinary-themed Omnivore Books is a charming community gathering spot for the Bay Area’s many food-obsessed readers. Owner Celia Sack recently launched a special section of her online...
225 Avenue B, New York, NY 10009, USA
This East Village bar’s menu ranks complex cocktails on a scale from refreshing to spirituous, and comforting to adventurous. It's upstairs from a liquor store on Avenue B, and the atmosphere is understated, keeping the focus on the expert...
355 11th St, San Francisco, CA 94103, USA
Is Bar Agricole the best bar in the city? It’s certainly in the top five, based on the groundbreaking cocktail program developed by bartender and owner Thad Vogler; the award-winning architecture and interior design by local favorite Aidlin...
Piazza de' Ricci, 144, 00186 Roma RM, Italy
Romans flock to Pierluigi for the city's freshest seafood—all of the fish here is Italian (with the exception of the oysters and lobsters). Get a table outside on the Piazza de' Ricci and order the octopus carpaccio. It's the most thinly...
Via Spadari, 9, 20123 Milano MI, Italy
20 Healdsburg Ave, Healdsburg, CA 95448, USA
The Russian River Valley in Sonoma County is a wonderful day trip from San Francisco. Pack a picnic and reserve a raft from SOAR Inflatables, and spend a summer day moseying down the river. Go early or late in the season to avoid crowds and have...
53000 East, Historic Columbia River Hwy, Bridal Veil, OR 97010, USA
Multnomah Falls is a gorgeous sight located about 45 minutes by car outside of Portland, Oregon, on the Columbia River Gorge. Several hikes of differing degrees of difficulty offer vantage points to view the falls. The sound of the rushing water...
1005 W Burnside St, Portland, OR 97209, USA
An iconic name in Portland retail—as well as among readers who have never been to the city—Powell’s has multiple locations on both sides of the Willamette. The downtown store remains the one best suited for visitors to explore,...
Beyazıt, Kalpakçılar Cd. No:22, 34126 Fatih/İstanbul, Turkey
Soon after conquering Constantinople and defeating the Byzantines in 1453, Ottoman Sultan Mehmet II commissioned the beginnings of the Grand Bazaar to reinvigorate trade with the city. More than 550 years later, the bazaar is one of the oldest...
Caferağa Mahallesi, Güneşli Bahçe Sk. No:43, 34710 Kadıköy/İstanbul, Turkey
One day, I dragged my travel companions—a German, a Turk, and two New Yorkers—to Kadıköy, a neighborhood on the Asian side of the Bosphorus, to dine at Çiya. Everyone was cranky and hungry by the time we found it, but I...
19225 CA-1, Marshall, CA 94940, USA
North of the little town of Point Reyes Station, the Marshall Store sits on the banks of Tomales Bay. I've been coming here for years after hiking or horseback riding or walking on the beach in Point Reyes National Seashore. The place is super...
Vancouver, BC V6G 1Z4, Canada
Vancouver’s most famous urban space, the thousand-acre Stanley Park, epitomizes everything that locals here love about the outdoors, and visitors have many ways to explore the expansive grounds. Hiking trails weave around totem poles and hemlock...
