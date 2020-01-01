Eurotrip April 21-May2, 2016
Collected by Collin Wolff
Elandsgracht 108, 1016 VA Amsterdam, Netherlands
On a rainy summer night (thunder! lightening!), we had very low expectations of getting a table at Balthazar's Keuken—mostly because something I read said that it was hard to get in. But there was a table, right in the back by the open...
Sorbonne, 75005 Paris, France
Place Charles de Gaulle, 75008 Paris, France
Located at the western end of the Champs-Élysées, the Arc de Triomphe was inspired by Rome's Arch of Titus and commissioned by Napoleon in 1806. It was inaugurated in 1836 by King Louis-Philippe, who dedicated it to the armies of the revolution...
2 Galerie de Montpensier, 75001 Paris, France
This beautiful courtyard, modern art installations, hundreds of Corinthian columned walkways and perfectly placed fountains and gardens, make the Palais Royal a photographer's playground. Personally, I can never get enough of the reflection...
35 Rue du Chevalier de la Barre, 75018 Paris, France
At the summit of Montmartre, the highest point in the city, you'll find the Basilica de Sacré-Cœur. Contrasting with the Gothic churches like Notre-Dame, the Romano-Byzantine architecture is both beautiful inside and out. While outside, take in...
2961 Kinderdijk, Netherlands
Hop on a bus in Rotterdam and you'll be transported to the past. Around 1740 about 19 sturdy windmills were built in Kinderdijk outside of Rotterdam. They have been well preserved to the present day and are even listed as a Unesco World Heritage...
Amsterdam, Netherlands
At no time of the year is patriotism, as well as oranjegekt, more apparent in Holland than on Koningsdag or King's Day. Formerly Koninginnedag or Queen's Day, the holiday celebrates the birthday of King Willem, who took the reins when his mother,...
1071 Amsterdam, Netherlands
Beloved by locals and popular with tourists, the Vondelpark is a 120-acre oasis of green in buzzing Amsterdam, southeast of the Leidseplein. Opened in 1865 as the Nieuwe Park, it was later renamed after 17th-century Dutch playwright Joost van den...
Donkere Gaard 8, 3511 KW Utrecht, Netherlands
Warm or cold in the Netherlands, Utrecht's Cafe Orloff is cozy and breezy at the same time. In warmer weather, sit outside along canals and cobblestones streets with friends enjoy a beer and bitterballen combo. When temperatures dip, sit inside...
Warmoesstraat 129, 1012 JA Amsterdam, Netherlands
Cocktail bar-restaurants typically excel at one or the other, rarely both tipple and nibble. Four month old Tales & Spirits, located in the beating heart of Amsterdam, manages to succeed on both fronts. The cocktails are both creative in name...
Leidsekruisstraat 28, 1017 RJ Amsterdam, Netherlands
Amsterdam isn't exactly known for its stellar food, so finding delicious Dutch food on a busy tourist street at an affordable price on my latest trip was a big surprise. A few friends and I wanted to try Dutch food on our last night in Amsterdam,...
Overtoom 160-162, 1054 HP Amsterdam, Netherlands
We had been to Gollem for a drink and a snack (note: the meat platter is hearty) the evening before, but when we found ourselves on Overtoom after visiting Vondelpark, with Gollem just opening for lunch, we went for it again. After all, it was our...
Kinkerstraat 1, 1053 DB Amsterdam, Netherlands
You know what's annoying? Biking around Amsterdam on a bike that screams I'M A TOURIST. Here at Bike4U, you can get classic black Gazelles. Prices are good, child seats are available, and the Bulgarian guys who run the place are super nice. Note...
Sint-Veerleplein 11, 9000 Gent, Belgium
Going here and seeing all the instruments of torture really sent shivers down my spine. Very cool to see but in a really creepy way, like the Human Body Exhibit :). From the top you get very nice views of Gent. Worth a visit if you are in Gent.
Ghent, Belgium
No wonder I love Gent so much, every time I go it offers me a different set of photos :). And no matter the season, it's always beautiful, always welcoming, always full of life and always abundant with great restaurants, sightseeing, shopping and...
Jan Breydelstraat 36, 9000 Gent, Belgium
As Canadian expat in Belgium, one thing I miss is the sea (and good lobster), so when I saw "Lobster Six Ways" on the menu at the House of Eliott in Ghent, I had to try it. Far from the traditional 'crack it open and dig in' style lobster I was...
Koestraat 42, 9000 Gent, Belgium
Chocolate seems to be a Belgian obsession and many areas of the country have their own specialties and unique approaches to this popular sweet. Ghent is no different and I found a wide variety of chocolates from the traditional to the modern. My...
Ghent, Belgium
I went to visit Ghent in March. The warm spring weather brought students to the canal for lunch and socializing. I'm surprised Ghent isn't as popular as Antwerp or Bruges, it has such a funky, youthful vibe.
Korianderstraat 2, 9000 Gent, Belgium
Belgium is known for a lot of things and fine beer is near the top of that list. Given how popular beer is I was surprised to learn that there’s only one operating brewery in Ghent itself, but what a brewery it is. The Gruut Brewery is relatively...
Bruges, Belgium
Brugge is a fairy tale come true, with all those walkable streets and beautiful canal waterways. You're guaranteed to love this town. Yes, boat excursions aimed to tourists can be unbearably cheesy, but the five small companies that operate these...
Bruges, Belgium
The Markt ("Market Square") of Brugge is located in the heart of the city and is really impressive due to its incredible architecture. Two of the most amazing structures are the Provincial Court and the Belfry of Brugge. The center is also full of...
Bruges, Belgium
Bruges is a gorgeous city but really overwhelmed with tourists. This is why I really appreciate the evenings there. The traffic dies down, the boats are not disturbing the canals anymore, the evening sun is putting it's warmth on the beautiful...
Bruges, Belgium
Across the street from the Sint-Salvatorskathedraal (St. Salvator Cathedral) you'll find this little shop that serves traditional belgian fries, brochettes, croquettes, fish sandwiches, and grilled meats on a stick. Grab your food and a Belgian...
Walplein 26, 8000 Brugge, Belgium
I'll admit it, I'm a beer geek. But the words about to dance off this page won't be littered with grain, hop, malt and brewing techno-babble. My goal is boost your beer brain on the biology of Belgian beer from one of the oldest purveyors on the...
