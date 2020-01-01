Eurotrip
Collected by Asad
Via dei Servi, 66, 50122 Firenze FI, Italy
Even with all the noted thinkers, artists, politicians, and powerful families who’ve called Florence home, Leonardo da Vinci is arguably the city’s most famous son. This homage focuses less on his artwork and more on Da Vinci’s forward-thinking...
Neuschwansteinstraße 20, 87645 Schwangau, Germany
The most famous castle in Germany—and one of the best known in Europe—Neuschwanstein is renowned not just for its fairy-tale architecture (which directly inspired the Disney Castle) but also for its creator, “mad” King...
Piazza di Santa Maria delle Grazie, 20123 Milano MI, Italy
At a nondescript church in an unlikely neighborhood in Milan rests one of the greatest works of art ever created, The Last Supper by Leonardo da Vinci. The 15th century mural was part of a renovation project at the Convent of Santa Maria della...
Platzl 3, 80331 München, Germany
Hidden away just to the left of Starbucks is a corridor that leads you to a medieval courtyard. Numerous artists, craftsmen, and civil servants have lived here since medieval times, and the residences are still in use today. So much of life in...
Cannes, France
Undoubtedly one of the most popular vacation spots in France, Nice attracts people from all over the world, and although the beaches tend to get especially crowded during the summer, the scenery is absolutely gorgeous anytime of the year. What I...
La Gacilly, France
While most people visit Brittany for crêpes, sea air and historical landmarks, I've got my eye on Peuples et Nature à La Glacilly, the largest open-air photography festival in all of France. This year it celebrates its 10th anniversary and will...
Route des Bains 42, 1892 Lavey-les-bains, Switzerland
After a long day of skiing or climbing, the Swiss head to luxurious spas to unwind. Les Bains de Lavey offers the warmest thermal baths in Switzlerand alongside saunas, Turkish baths, a revolving whirlpool, and various massage treatments. Located...
77300 Fontainebleau, France
A quick 40-minute train ride from the Gare de Lyon in central Paris takes you to one of the best day trips out of the city: a forest preserve surrounding a palace that dates back nine centuries. The Forêt de Fontainebleau offers a hundred square...
Champ de Mars, 5 Avenue Anatole France, 75007 Paris, France
Nothing is a more powerful symbol of the City of Light than the Eiffel Tower. Designed by Gustave Eiffel for the 1889 Paris Exposition, it's one of the world's most-visited monuments, with nearly 7 million people ascending the 1,062-foot...
Rue de Rivoli, 75001 Paris, France
This former royal palace is one of the largest museums in the world, and its art collection is considered one of the most comprehensive. It contains around 400,000 works, although—mercifully, perhaps—not all are on display at any one...
