Katherine Howell-Kiser's Eurotrip 2013
Collected by Katherine Howell-Kiser
Bachelors Walk, North City, Dublin, Ireland
The Ha'penny Bridge, officially the Liffey Bridge, was built in 1816 over the River Liffey in Dublin. For over 100 years it had cost between half a penny and a penny and a half to cross the pedestrian bridge but today it is free. I found myself...
Cow's Ln, Dame St, Temple Bar, Dublin, Ireland
This cafe offers the most delicious raspberry, apple, and chocolate chip scones you will ever taste. In addition they offer a wide variety of pastries, sandwiches, and teas. Their two Dublin locations are fairly close to each other but each is...
Dublin, Ireland
Gravity Bar has wonderful 360-degree views of Dublin and all the Guinness you can drink. You can even try your hand at pouring the perfect pint. The bartenders know what they're doing, and to prove it, they make shamrocks into the foam with a...
18 Stoneybatter, Northside, Dublin 7, D07 KN77, Ireland
This is the Scotch egg at L Mulligan Grocer—a beer-focused gastro pub specializing in Irish craft beers and food made from local products. This is the best place to eat in Dublin.
Newgrange, Donore, Co. Meath, Ireland
Older than both Stonehenge and the pyramids of Egypt, the monument at Newgrange was built around 3,200 B.C.E. Its use is a mystery, although it was most likely a place of worship, and there are legends that it was used as a burial chamber. The...
8 Southwark St, London SE1 1TL, UK
Over the past two centuries, the covered market at Borough, not far from London Bridge, has become one of the country’s most famous foodie spots. From Wednesday to Saturday each week hundreds of traders gather to sell homemade breads,...
London, UK
One of my favorite things about London is the mix of old and new architecture. Take this view (from the Tate Modern Museum) of the Millennium Bridge and St. Paul's Cathedral. If you're an architecture buff, a walking tour (or two...or three!) will...
Great Russell St, Bloomsbury, London WC1B 3DG, UK
Checking out the famously preserved mummies at the world’s oldest public museum is on many London wish lists, but there’s much more to the British Museum than ancient Egypt. Other must-sees include the Elgin Marbles and the African...
Trafalgar Square, Charing Cross, London WC2N 5DN, UK
Trafalgar Square dominates the landscape at Charring Cross. It was made to commemorate the Battle of Trafalgar. At the centre is Nelson's column, which includes a statue of Horatio Nelson, the vice admiral who commanded the British Fleet at...
103 Borough Rd, London SE1 0AA, UK
South Bank has both the best river walk in London and the city's liveliest cultural centers, so a walk along it is a must. The path takes you from the Globe and the Tate Modern along the Thames—passing Gabriel's Wharf with its...
84 Marylebone High St, Marylebone, London W1U 4QW, UK
Daunt Books really is special. Even if you are not a big reader, it is well worth a visit because the space is so beautiful and filled with exceptionally well-chosen books. Daunt is the ultimate antidote to the Amazon generation and connects you...
47 Villiers St, Charing Cross, London WC2N 6NE, UK
Cozy atmosphere and no electric lights, just candles in a cellar underground....
Castle Ditch, Caernarfon LL55 2AY, UK
Yes, the gorgeous country of Wales is said to be the capital of castles. It has about 400 castles, of which over 100 are still standing in impressive fashion. When you grow up in a place like Texas with a Welsh girl's name, you suddenly find...
21 George IV Bridge, Edinburgh EH1 1EN, UK
Heading off the Royal Mile to find Greyfriar's Bobby, we passed this cafe that, by its name, I assumed was an Indian restaurant. But a closer look at the bottom of the main window stated that this was where the hero of Hogwarts was created. The...
Arthur's Seat, Edinburgh EH8 8AZ, UK
There are few things in life I hate more than hiking. I would sprint anyone given the opportunity - but hiking? No. Every hike that lasts more than 10 minutes is already 9 more minutes than I can handle. But, that doesn't mean I rebuke at every...
