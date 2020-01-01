Europr
Collected by Rob Tesoriero
Lönnrotinkatu 29, 00180 Helsinki, Finland
Guests at the new GLO Hotel Art in Helsinki’s Design District can borrow a guitar or painting supplies to unwind before bed. From $173. Lönnrotinkatu 29, 358/(0) 10-344-4100
Mannerheimintie 4 2.krs, 00100 Helsinki, Finland
The concept store Skanno features two sprawling floors of funky, modern furniture from emerging and established designers. Mannerheimintie 6, 358/(0) 9-612-9440
For a primer on Finnish style, head to Helsinki’s Design District and take this three-stop tour.
The Design Forum Finland Shop showcases the best of national design, from mid-century wooden sauna stools to stacking vessels by Finnish-German...
Kalevankatu 17, 00100 Helsinki, Finland
New Nordic cuisine has been imported from Finland’s Scandinavian neighbors and adapted to the local palate. At A21 Dining, guests enjoy seasonal dishes such as lamb with meadow herbs and nettles, or fudge with wood sorrel and wild strawberry...
Paasivuorenkatu 5 B, 00530 Helsinki, Finland
The Scandic Paasi hotel opened this summer on a handsome waterfront boulevard north of downtown. One building’s white-tile exterior is strikingly futuristic. Inside, some rooms draw inspiration from the circus, with zebra-stripe upholstery and...
Via Alessandro Manzoni, 31, 20121 Milano MI, Italy
The Armani Hotel Milano occupies a beautiful, box-shaped 1930s palazzo in the beating heart of Milan’s fashion district. As striking as it looks from the outside, it’s arguably even more glamorous on the inside. Every aspect of its interior, from...
Largo Piero Calamandrei, 13a, 43121 Parma PR, Italy
Academia Barilla is housed on the grounds of an old pasta factory in Parma, the northern Italian city made famous by its prosciutto and cheese. Customized courses focus on pasta making, regional Italian recipes, and secrets such as how to pair...
