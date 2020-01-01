Europe Someday
Collected by Tony Tuntasit
Vrijdagmarkt 22-23, 2000 Antwerpen, Belgium
I'll be the first to admit, a museum of printing didn't sound terribly exciting to me, at first. Antwerp Belgium's Plantin-Moretus Museum certainly changed my mind. This is the only museum on the UNESCO World Heritage list and the recognition is...
Abandoibarra Etorb., 2, 48009 Bilbo, Bizkaia, Spain
Modern, mind bending, and mentally interactive, the Guggenheim Museum is one of the must-do experiences of Spain. You could easily spend an hour getting lost in the beauty of the facade, with the monstrous tarantula, the skyscraper of a flowered...
The Ribeira stands for 'Riverside' in Portuguese. and it is a historical square along the Douro river. It is crowded with restaurants, cafe's, touristic stores and touristic attractions. The buildings, which these days are half occupied, half...
Voldersgracht, 2611 EV Delft, Netherlands
Not a fan of Amsterdam's chaotic flow of bikes, trams and cars? Nor a fan of its incessant bustle? Well, dear travelers, I'm happy to report that there is a solution. It's called Delft, and it will rock your socks. This small village is pretty...
52420, Buzet, Croatia
I am having a mad love affair with Croatia (Ssshhh, don't tell France.) In particular, its heart-shaped peninsula Istria that juts into the north Adriatic Sea. Istria is Croatia’s culinary gut, and I make the easy a 2.5-hour drive from the...
Skånegatan 79, 116 35 Stockholm, Sweden
Let's face it, Stockholm is three things for travelers: It's cold. It's expensive. And it's home to some of the most gorgeous human specimens on this dear planet of ours. I may have found the perfect place to remedy these issues, should they be...
I love the National Botanic Garden of Belgium. We went there last summer when the daisies were in bloom and it looked so beautiful. This year I am looking forward to the Magnolia walk which takes place from March 30th till April 30th. It's a...
Père-Lachaise, 75020 Paris, France
This beautiful Parisian cemetery is on the Boulevard de Menilmontant and next to the Metro station Philippe August, in the 20th arrondissement. Upon entrance to the main gate, grab a map so not to get too lost. The art work on the memorials and...
213 Rue Saint-Honoré, 75001 Paris, France
Beside the fact that Rue Saint Honore is one of my favorite streets in Paris (not only for window shopping but also for people spotting) and I can spend hours and days going from one store to another, one of the most popular and trendiest concept...
Ryesgade 3, 2200 København, Denmark
Beer aficionados, listen up. I'd be willing to bet that your ale-induced reveries often took you to a place almost too good to be true, where the homemade beers not only rocked your socks but also your taste buds with a mouth-watering, upscale...
Without a doubt Versailles is the most luxurious palace in Europe, built to astound visitors and impress the king's subjects into awed submission with crystal chandeliers, gilt, and fine art. This opulent monument is also attractive...
Paseo de Catalina de Ribera, 2, 41004 Sevilla, Spain
30-32 Procter St, Holborn, London WC1V 6NX, UK
With the thousands and thousands of pubs that scatter every corner of London, it's hard to pick the bad apples from the basket. Is this one overpriced? Is the food good? Are there just generic ales? Questions that usually remain unanswered unless...
Gleimstraße 55, 10437 Berlin, Germany
The name Mauer Park means Wall-Park, named after the former part of the Berlin wall, which can be found there. A 30m strip of the Berlin Wall still stands in the park today as a monument, and is a popular place for graffiti artists to paint and...
Elmegade 15, 2200 København N, Denmark
For a unique dining experience - why not eat in a laundromat? The Laundromat cafe is actually an old laundromat that has transformed into a cafe. It's actually more cafe than laundromat these days - but it is actually possible to do laundry while...
Lilla Nygatan 5, 111 28 Stockholm, Sweden
See our full list of Where to Go in 2015. Vegetarians beware. Literally translating to “The Animal," here you can dine on innovative two-week rotating meat-centric menus. Djuret, a cozy bistro tucked along one of Gamla stan’s cobblestone streets,...
13810 Eygalières, France
Eygalieres is an endlessly charming, Provencal town, tucked just outside of the Les Alpilles range. In all of those years living, working and biking through Provence, I found no more perfect place for an espresso stop en route to and from some of...
The rainy or cold weather can make walking down the famous Strøget in Copenhagen, Denmark in the off-season a little tiring. There's a little bit of magic just off the main walking street in the form of the Royal Cafe. The high pink walls and...
